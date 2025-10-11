Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd ODI: AFG Bat First In Abu Dhabhi - Check Playing XIs

Afghanistan lead Bangladesh 1-0 in three-match series
Hashmatullah Shahidi's side beat Bangla Tigers by five wickets in opener
Second ODI being played at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second one-day international between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday (October 11, 2025).
The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led Afghans are eyeing a third successive series victory over the Bangla Tigers, and they can do that with a win tonight as that would hand them an unassailable 2-0 lead. Follow the live cricket score and ball-by-ball commentary from the AFG vs BAN match.
Afghanistan have won the toss and have opted to bat
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, AM Ghazanfar, Bashir Ahmad
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Jaker Ali(w), Nurul Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanvir Islam, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman
Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by five wickets in the first ODI. An inspired bowling performance from the Afghan Atlan saw them restrict Bangladesh to a modest 221 in 48.5 overs. BAN were struggling for runs in the middle overs, and if it wasn't for Mehidy Hasan Miraz's 60, the score would have been more less.
In reply, Afghanistan's pin-up star Rahmanullah Gurbaz (50) starred with the bat and some lower order contributions, saw the Afghans reach the total in 47.1 overs.
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI: Squads
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, AM Ghazanfar, Bashir Ahmad, Ikram Alikhil, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Abdullah Ahmadzai
Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Jaker Ali (wk), Nurul Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Naim, Rishad Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Nahid Rana