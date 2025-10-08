Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI: BAN Win Toss, Opt To Bat In Abu Dhabi - Check Playing XIs

Bangladesh will be batting first against Afghanistan in the 1st ODI of the three-match series in Abu Dhabi. Check playing XIs, squad details and more

O
Outlook Sports Desk
am-ghazanfar-afghanistan-national-cricket-team
Afghanistan National Cricket Team. Photo: X | Afghanistan Cricket Board
  • Bangladesh win the toss and opted to bat first

  • BAN have already lifted the T20I series against AFG

  • Afghans will look for positive start against Bangladesh in 1st ODI

Afghanistan will be bowling first as Bangladesh skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz won the toss and opted to bat in the 1st of the three-match ODI series, on Wednesday, October 8 in Abu Dhabi. The Afghans will be seeking revenge after getting whitewashed by Bangladesh in the T20I series.

Bangladesh will be led by Mehidy Hasan Miraz as Litton Das misses out due to injury.

Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI Toss Update

BAN skipper Mehidy won the toss and elected to bat

Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI Playing XIs

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Saif Hassan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Nurul Hasan, Jaker Ali(w), Towhid Hridoy, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, AM Ghazanfar, Bashir Ahmad

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

