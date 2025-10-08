Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI: BAN Win Toss, Opt To Bat In Abu Dhabi - Check Playing XIs

Bangladesh win the toss and opted to bat first
BAN have already lifted the T20I series against AFG
Afghans will look for positive start against Bangladesh in 1st ODI
Afghanistan will be bowling first as Bangladesh skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz won the toss and opted to bat in the 1st of the three-match ODI series, on Wednesday, October 8 in Abu Dhabi. The Afghans will be seeking revenge after getting whitewashed by Bangladesh in the T20I series.
Bangladesh will be led by Mehidy Hasan Miraz as Litton Das misses out due to injury.
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI Toss Update
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI Playing XIs
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Saif Hassan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Nurul Hasan, Jaker Ali(w), Towhid Hridoy, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, AM Ghazanfar, Bashir Ahmad