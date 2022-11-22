Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Bed-ridden Glenn Maxwell Skeptical Of Return For India Tour

Glenn Maxwell suffered a 'freak accident' at a friend's birthday party recently, breaking his fibula and ruling him out for months.

Glenn Maxwell remains sidelined for an indefinite period after suffering leg break injury.
Glenn Maxwell remains sidelined for an indefinite period after suffering leg break injury. ICC

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Nov 2022 1:22 pm

Bed-ridden after a freak accident, star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell feels he is unlikely to recover in time for the Australian team's tour of India next year and picking him could be a "big risk". (More Cricket News)

Opening up on how he broke his leg at a birthday party recently, Maxwell said there is "high chance" of him missing out on a selection for the tour scheduled in February-March. 

Ruled out for an indefinite period, he is currently recovering from surgery on his fractured fibula, which he suffered after a friend fell on his leg while enjoying a birthday party.

"There's a time limit on when they're going to announce that squad to India and to be fair, there's a high chance that I won't make it. They're obviously going have to see me playing cricket and they're obviously going to have to take a big risk if they do take me," Maxwell told Cricket Australia's 'Unplayable Podcast' from his Melbourne home. 

Revealing the details about his accident, Maxwell said that his former schoolteacher had fallen on his leg after they both slipped over on a patch of wet artificial grass in their friend's backyard.

"One of my mates, who was also one of my schoolteachers, we were laughing about something and I pretended to chase him off somewhere," Maxwell said. "I reckon we both took about three or four steps out there, and both slipped at the same time. I just got my foot stuck a little bit, and he fell, unfortunately at a really bad angle and landed straight on my leg.

"It just snapped. I heard and felt every part of it. It was pretty painful. I was screaming a bit and he was like, 'please tell me you're joking, please tell me you're joking'." 

After the incident Maxwell lay on the ground for 50 minutes even as his friends looked to help him in rain. It was agonising, he said. 

Related stories

World Team Chess Championship: India Win Against Azerbaijan But Lose to Uzbekistan

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 To Be Played In A New Format

Arunachal Pradesh Government To Introduce Football Training Programme In 200 Schools

"I probably didn't sleep for two days while I was in agony," Maxwell said.  "It was a pretty horrible couple of days. My wife was unbelievable through it all.

"I shattered my fibula. So that one I think was the first snap I heard. It was snapped in half, but it also shattered through the bone. "There was a bit of a chip off the tibia as well (and) I ruptured all the ligaments on top of my foot as well... the syndesmosis ligaments, they're all ruptured. I did a good job of it for such an innocuous thing.

"This is the frustrating thing about it all - I've done some dumb things on the field, some dumb things off the field, and I've never even come close to injuring myself."

Tags

Sports Cricket Australia National Cricket Team Cricket Australia Glenn Maxwell Australia Tour Of India 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy Indian Cricket Indian Cricket Team
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read