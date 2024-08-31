Badminton

Paris Paralympics: Sukant Kadam, Suhas Yathiraj Confirm Indian Medal In Men's Singles SL4

Sukant Kadam notched up a 21-12, 21-12 win over Teamarrom Siripong of Thailand in his second Group B match, which assured him of the top spot. Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist and top seed Suhas Yathiraj had already sealed his passage to the semi-finals earlier

Suhas-Yathiraj-india-para-badminton-player
Suhas Yathiraj is an IAS officer of the 2007 batch of Uttar Pradesh cadre. Photo: X/Suhas Yathiraj
info_icon

India's para shuttlers Sukant Kadam and Suhas Yathiraj have together guaranteed the country a medal in the men's singles SL4 category of Paris Paralympic Games 2024. Sukant confirmed his passage to the semi-finals on Saturday (August 31), which secured the medal. (Full Coverage | More Sports News)

As both the badminton players are competing in the same event, at least one medal for the nation is confirmed as defeats for both of them in the last-four stage (in case they don't face each other then) would lead to an all-Indian bronze medal play-off.

Sukant notched up a 21-12, 21-12 win over Teamarrom Siripong of Thailand in his second Group B match, which assured him of the top spot in the group. Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist and top seed Suhas had already sealed his passage to the semis with a top-spot finish in Group A.

The semi-finals will be played on September 1 (Sunday), which is when the colour and number of medals (one or two) will be ascertained.

Meanwhile, their compatriot Nitesh Kumar too qualified for the semi-finals in the men's singles SL3 category. Nitesh beat Mongkhon Bunsun of Thailand 21-13, 21-14 to notch his third successive win and top group A.

In the women's section, Mandeep Kaur entered the quarter-finals of the singles SL 3 category after defeating Australia's Vinot Celine Aurelie. Mandeep finished second in her group and advanced to the last eight-stage with one win and one loss. She had lost her opening match to Nigeria's Bolaji Mariam.

