Arshdeep Singh Can Do What Zaheer Khan Did For India, Says Former Captain Anil Kumble

Legendary spinner Anil Kumble witnessed Arshdeep Singh’s growth from close quarters during his time as Punjab Kings head coach in Indian Premier League.

Arshdeep Singh picked up three wickets against Pakistan in ICC T20 World Cup 2022.
Updated: 25 Oct 2022 10:24 pm

Former captain Anil Kumble feels young left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has the potential to do ‘wonderful things for India’, like Zaheer Khan did in his illustrious career. (More Cricket News)

Having made his India debut earlier this year, the 23-year-old has already produced some impactful performances, including a three-wicket haul against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday.

Kumble, who witnessed Arshdeep's growth from close quarters as Punjab Kings head coach, is hugely impressed with the lanky pacer. “...Arshdeep has certainly matured and I'd like to see him carry on. Probably what Zak (Zaheer Khan) did for India...

“... I expect Arshdeep to go on to do some wonderful things for India,” said Kumble said on ESPNcricinfo's Open Mic programme, drawing a comparison with Zaheer, one of the best fast bowlers to have played for the country.

Arshdeep has shown that not only he can land yorkers in the death overs, he can also make an impact with the new ball.

“I was really impressed with Arshdeep, how he's come through. I worked with him for three years and I could see the kind of development that he has had in the T20 format, and last year's IPL was a classic example of how he handled the pressure.

“He perhaps bowled the tough overs for the team and yeah, you don't always look at the wickets column in the T20 game, you look at what moments the bowler comes up with.

“And the temperament that he's shown, it's wonderful. We saw that again in the India-Pakistan game. When you have 90,000 people at the MCG, it's always challenging.” Kumble feels Pakistan have the best bowling attack in the T20 World Cup.

“Pakistan certainly have the best pace-bowling attack, for sure. They lacked the all-rounder that Australia have. Australia have, overall, a good attack, in terms of having options. India certainly has good spinners. If you ask me, I think Pakistan have the best fast-bowling attack,” he added.

