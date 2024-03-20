3rd Indian Open Jumps Competition Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Eldhose Paul And Shaili Singh Live On TV And Online

The spotlight will be on promising Shaili Singh and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Eldhose Paul and silver medalist Abdulla Aboobacker at the Indian Open Jumps Competition beginning from Wednesday. (More Sports News)
With the Paris Olympics Qualification high on the athletes' mind, they will surely be looking to garner as much competition as they can in the triple jump and Shaili in long jump.
According to the national long jump coach, the first domestic competition in Bengaluru will be all about evaluation of performance and how to move forward in the right direction to win a ticket to the Paris Olympics. "We have set specific goals for each competition for Shaili Singh," the long jump coach said.
Shaili has a personal best of 6.76m recorded last year in April in Bengaluru. She finished fifth at the Hangzhou Asian Games with a jump of 6.48m. The women's long jump event in Bengaluru has attracted nine competitors including Nayana James of Kerala.
Praveen Chithravel, who holds the national record of 17.37m recorded last year, will skip the event. Promising Tamil Nadu triple jumper Selva Prabhu will compete in the U20 age group. His personal best and national record record of 16.78m was recorded last year.
High jumper Jesse Sandesh of Karnataka and long jumper Muhammed Anees will be other prominent athletes in action.
Will the 3rd Indian Open Jumps Competition telecast Live on TV in India?
Unfortunately, the 3rd Indian Open Jumps Competition won't be telecast on TV in India.
Where to live stream the 3rd Indian Open Jumps Competition in India?
One can live stream the 3rd Indian Open Jumps Competition on the Athletics Federation of India's YouTube Channel.