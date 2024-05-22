National

'Surname Doesn't Matter': PM Modi's Shoutout To Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal; Says Only 'Hardwork Matters'

The Prime Minister said that the government is committed towards providing the right environment for the startups to flourish.

'Surname Doesn't Matter': PM Modi's Shoutout To Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal; Says Only 'Hardwork Matters'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a shoutout to Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and said that in today's India, "one's surname doesn't matter". He termed Goyal's journey to be "truly inspiring".

At the 'Vishesh Sampark Abhiyan' event, organised by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Goyal shared a personal anecdote about the starting of Zomato.

He said that when first started Zomato in 2008, his father used to say "tu janta hai tera baap kaun hai (Do you know who your father is), which basically meant 'You can't do start-up", this is because he thought that their humble background could never align with a start-up.

As someone hailing from a small town of Punjab, Goyal always encountered the mindset of his abilities being questioned to succeed in the world of start-ups.

Goyal thanked the government for its initiatives, saying "This government and their initiatives enabled a small town boy like me to build something like Zomato, which employs lakhs of people today!"

Sharing the clip of Goyal's speech from the event on X, the Prime Minister said, "In today’s India, one’s surname doesn’t matter. What matters is hardwork. Your journey is truly inspiring, @deepigoyal!"

"It motivates countless youngsters to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams. We are committed to providing the right environment for the startups to flourish," he added.

Among others appreciated by PM Modi were Mamaearth founder Varun Alagh, Urban Company founder Abhiraj Bhal, Dixon Technologies chairman Sunil Vachhani, etc.

At the event, innovators and technocrats said that initiatives such as Atal Innovation Mission, Start-up India, Stand-Up India and Digital India have resulted in the Indian economy's transformation, IANS reported.

Notably, Deepinder Goyal is holds an integrated master's degree of techology in Mathematics and Computing from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). He also appeared as a Shark in Shark Tank India shows's second season.

