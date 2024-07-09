National

Zika Virus: New Case Surfaces In Maharashtra's Pune Taking Toll To 12 | Details

Zika Virus: A 31-year-old pregnant woman from Yerawada in Pune has tested positive for the infection.

Zika virus cases rise in Pune.
Another case of Zika virus has surfaced in Maharashtra’s Pune taking the total number of cases in the city to 12 now. A total six pregnant women have been affected in the city so far.

With monsoon gripping the entire country under its influence and rains drenching most of the places in the country, bringing respite from scorching heat, the stagnant water brings along a list of diseases including Zika virus with it.

In a latest, a 31-year-old pregnant woman from Yerawada in Pune has tested positive for the infection.

Earlier, a 74-year-old man in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district died after being tested positive for Zika virus. However, the doctors are yet to ascertain whether his death was directly caused by the virus as the patient had comorbidities.

Health Ministry advisory: The Union Health Ministry earlier had issued an advisory following recent cases of Zika virus in Maharashtra. The Ministry urged the states to maintain constant vigil in view of the emergence of Zika virus cases in Maharashtra.

It had also stresses on the importance of screening pregnant women for Zika virus, while monitoring the foetal development of those who test positive.

Zika Virus Case Found In Mumbai; 79-Year-Old Patient Now Fully Recovered: Civic Body

Besides, the advisory also emphasized for identification of a nodal officer at health facilities and hospitals across the country to monitor and act to keep the premises free of Aedes mosquitoes.

The advisory also urged states to strengthen entomological surveillance and intensify vector control activities in residential areas, workplaces, schools, construction sites, institutions and health facilities.

What is Zika virus? Zika is a viral disease transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes. The mosquitoes are similar to dengue and chikungunya. While Zika is typically non-fatal, it is linked to microcephaly, a condition where babies are born with significantly smaller heads, posing a serious concern for pregnant women.

India has first reported Zika case from Gujarat in 2016.

Later, many other states in the country including Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Karnataka have reported Zika cases.

