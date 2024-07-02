National

Pune: Six People Including Two Pregnant Women Infected By Zika Virus

The Pune Municipal Corporation's health department is conducting surveillance and taking measures such as fogging and fumigation as a precautionary measure to control the breeding of mosquitoes.

zika virus
info_icon

Pune health officials have confirmed that six cases of Zika virus infection were reported in the city till July 1 and the patients include two pregnant women.
Representational Image | - PTI
Pune: Doctor, 15-Year-Old Daughter Test Positive For Zika Virus; Authorities On Alert | Details

BY Outlook Web Desk

An official told PTI, "A 28-year-old pregnant woman from the Erandwane area was detected with Zika virus infection. Her reports came positive on Friday."

He continued, "Another woman, who is 12 weeks pregnant, was detected with the infection on Monday. The condition of both women is good and they have no symptoms."

Reportedly, the Zika virus in pregnant women can lead to microcephaly in the fetus, where the baby's head is much smaller due to abnormal brain development.

Speaking of the rest of the patients, the officials said that the first case of Zika virus infection was reported from Erandwane when a 46-year-old doctor's report returned positive.

"After that his 15-year-old daughter's samples also tested positive. The other two cases, of a 47-year-old woman and 22-year-old man, are from Mundhwa," the official added.

Representational Image - null
Karnataka: 1 Case Of Zika Virus Detected, Health Authority On High Alert

BY Outlook Web Desk

He also mentioned that the Pune Municipal Corporation's health department was conducting surveillance and taking measures such as fogging and fumigation as a precautionary measure to control the breeding of mosquitoes.

The Zika virus disease is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, which is also known to transmit infections like dengue and chikungunya. The virus was first identified in Uganda in 1947.

