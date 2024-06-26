National

Pune: Doctor, 15-Year-Old Daughter Test Positive For Zika Virus; Authorities On Alert | Details

According to the officials privy to the matter, the infected doctor is a resident of the Erandwane area of the city. The man recently developed the classic symptoms including fever and rashes, following which he was admitted to a private hospital. Promptly his blood samples were sent to the city-based National Institute of Virology (NIV) for analysis.

PTI
Representational Image | Photo: PTI
info_icon

In a fresh development, a 46-year-old doctor and his teenage daughter have tested positive for Zika virus infection Maharashtra's Pune on Wednesday. As per reports, their health condition is stable.

According to the officials privy to the matter, the infected doctor is a resident of the Erandwane area of the city.

"After he tested positive, the blood samples of his five family members were collected and sent for analysis, and it was found that his 15-year-old daughter was also positive for the infection," the official added.

Zika Virus spreads through the bite of an infected Aedes specied mosquito - null
Zika Virus: Karnataka Reports First Case. What Is The Mosquito-borne Viral Disease?

BY Outlook Web Desk

Zika virus positive cases in Pune: The symptoms and testing

As per PTI, the man recently developed the classic symptoms including fever and rashes, following which he was admitted to a private hospital.

According to a health official of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), promptly his blood samples were sent to the city-based National Institute of Virology (NIV) for analysis. On June 21, his reports confirmed that he tested positive for Zika virus infection.

What is Zika virus disease?

The Zika virus disease is vector-borne infection primarily transmitted through the infected Aedes mosquito bite which is also known to transmit infections like dengue and chikungunya. The virus was first identified in Uganda in 1947.

Explainer | Why 66 Positive Zika Virus Cases Have Caused Alarm In Uttar Pradesh - null
Explainer | Why 66 Positive Zika Virus Cases Have Caused Alarm In Uttar Pradesh

BY Outlook Web Desk

Zika positive in Pune: Precautionary measures

Taking cognisance of the two positive cases, the PMC's health department turned proactive in conducting surveillance. Despite the fact that no other suspected cases have been found in the area, the authorities have started taking precautionary steps like fogging and fumigation to curb the breeding of mosquitoes, he said.

"The mosquito samples have been collected by the state health department. We have started the general public awareness in the area and given instructions to monitor the health of pregnant women in the area. Zika does not lead to serious complications in general, but in case a pregnant woman gets infected, it may cause microcephaly in the foetus,"an official said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Leader Of Opposition: Rahul Gandhi Can Now Take Part In Appointment Of CBI Chief, EC Head, And Others| Details
  2. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: 1 Terrorist Killed In Doda Encounter; NATO Appoints Dutch PM As Next Secy General
  3. LS Speaker Om Birla’s Resolution On Emergency Makes Opposition Miffed, PM Modi Terms It ‘Wonderful Gesture’
  4. Pune: Doctor, 15-Year-Old Daughter Test Positive For Zika Virus; Authorities On Alert | Details
  5. Day In Pics: June 26, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Refute Rs 90 Lakh Fraud Allegations; Advocate Releases Statement
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Opens Up On Whether He Has Faced Discrimination In Bollywood For His Muslim Identity
  3. Malaika Arora Shares Cryptic Post On Arjun Kapoor's Birthday: I Like People I Can Trust
  4. Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary On Expecting Their First Child Together: It Is A Beautiful Feeling, We Are On Top Of The World
  5. Kumar Sanu To Approach Court To Get His Personality Rights Protected, Says 'AI Is Dangerous'
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News LIVE: Indian Hockey Announce 16-Member Squad For Paris Olympic Games 2024
  2. IND Vs ENG, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final 2: Should India Tinker With Virat Kohli's Batting Position?
  3. India Vs England Preview, T20 WC Semi-Final: Can IND's Batting - Bowling Blitz Topple ENG's Crown?
  4. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Preview, T20 WC Semi-Final: Can AFG Defeat Unbeaten SA For Final Berth?
  5. ENG Vs SLO, UEFA Euro 2024: Gary Neville Says England Are Mismanaging Stars, Calls For Kobbie Mainoo To Start
World News
  1. Pakistan: Karachi On Alert As 'Mysterious Death' Toll Reaches 22
  2. Abraham Lincoln's Wax Statue Melts In Washington DC Heat
  3. Black Bear Euthanized After Entering Concession Stand At Gatlinburg Park
  4. ICC Issuing Verdicts In Trial Of Alleged Islamic Extremist Charged With Atrocities In Mali
  5. Suspected Houthi Attack Targets A Ship In The Gulf Of Aden, While Iraq-Claimed Attack Targets Eilat
Latest Stories
  1. Texas Roadhouse Rolls To Be Sold At Walmart In These Select States: Report
  2. New Lok Sabha, Same Story Of Hate
  3. Social Media Post On Alleged 'Animal Slaughter' Sparks Communal Tensions, Vandalism In Himachal's Nahan
  4. Shiromani Akali Dal: Senior Leaders Revolt Against Party President Sukhbir Badal, Want Him To Step Down
  5. Lok Sabha: Om Birla Returns As Speaker, Sparks Row Over Emergency Remarks | Key Points
  6. Today World Sports News LIVE: Indian Hockey Announce 16-Member Squad For Paris Olympic Games 2024
  7. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: 1 Terrorist Killed In Doda Encounter; NATO Appoints Dutch PM As Next Secy General