Thursday, Mar 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Zero Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Fatalities In Puducherry

The number of active cases stood at 14 and they were all in-home quarantine.

Zero Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Fatalities In Puducherry
COVID Cases in Puducherry, on 17th March 2022.(Representational image) (PTI Photo)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Mar 2022 3:51 pm

The union territory of Puducherry did not add any new coronavirus cases and related fatalities in the last 24 hours, a senior Health Department official said on Thursday.
       

The overall caseload remained at 1,65,766 as no new infections were reported, while the death toll stayed at 1,962, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release. 
       

As many as 410 samples were tested during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Thursday. The number of active cases stood at 14, and they were all in-home quarantine.
       

Related stories

Technical Glitch Delays Services On 3 Delhi Metro Lines

Priyanka Gandhi Meets UP Congress Leaders To Discuss Party's Poor Results

COVID-19: Delhi Reports 144 Fresh Cases, 1 Death

The test positivity rate was zero while fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.81 per cent respectively, he said. One patient recovered during the last 24 hours, and the overall recoveries went up to 1,63,790, the Director said.
       

Sriramulu said the department has tested 22,24,635 samples so far and found 18,69,343 out of them to be negative. The Health Department has so far administered 16,08,864 doses which comprised 9,33,684 first doses, 6,62,084 second and 13,096 booster doses.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities India Covid-19 Vaccination Covid-19 Vaccination Covid-19 Test Covid-19 Positive Pondicherry Puducherry
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

No Seat In UP Where Margin Of Defeat Less Than 200

No Seat In UP Where Margin Of Defeat Less Than 200

Dorn These Beautiful Collection Of Silk Sarees From Bharatsthali

Dorn These Beautiful Collection Of Silk Sarees From Bharatsthali