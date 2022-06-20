Monday, Jun 20, 2022
Youth Congress Workers Stop Train Near Connaught Place, Several Detained

The track was cleared by police and security personnel and train movement resumed after about half an hour. Several protesters were detained as police personnel tried to remove them from the tracks and the station

Updated: 20 Jun 2022 2:03 pm

Indian Youth Congress workers on Monday stopped a train at the Shivaji Bridge railway station near Connaught Place in the national capital to push for their demand for a rollback of the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme. The track was cleared by police and security personnel and train movement resumed after about half an hour, sources said.  Several protesters were detained as police personnel tried to remove them from the tracks and the station, a senior police official added.

"The government needs to rollback the Agniveer scheme. Youth Congress will fight for the unemployed youth this country who want to serve the country," Youth Congress president Srinivas B V told reporters. IYC members also staged protests at nearby Connaught Place.


(With PTI Inputs)

