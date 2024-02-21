Yogi Adityanath Unveils Plans To Develop Naimisharanya Dham As A Pilgrimage Site

Adityanath stressed that threats to Sanatan Dharma pose risks to humanity at large, stating, "Any threat to Sanatan Dharma jeopardises the well-being of humanity as a whole." Expressing his vision for Naimisharanya, he emphasized the need to restore its ancient glory not only for religious reasons but also for economic growth. Drawing parallels with the economic boost experienced by traders in Ayodhya post-consecration, he stated, “The overarching goal of the initiatives spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is for public welfare.”