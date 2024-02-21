Yogi Adityanath Unveils Plans To Develop Naimisharanya Dham As A Pilgrimage Site

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the historical significance of Naimisharanya Dham in Sitapur during the inauguration of the ‘Sthapna-Pran-Pratishtha Mahotsav’ of Sri Jagdamba Raj Rajeshwari temple and the Chitshakti gate of the new temple. Referring to its mention in revered texts like Ramcharitmanas by Saint Tulsidas, he noted, “It was here that thousands of sages, guided by Lord Vedvyas, engaged in deep meditation and gave India's rich heritage of Vedic wisdom and science a written form."
He also pointed out key events related to Naimisharanya, such as Maharishi Dadhichi's donation of his bones during the Devasur battle and the presence of Shaktipeeth, the sacred abode of Maa Lalita Devi, and Chakratirtha in the area. Adityanath shared, “Part of Sati's tongue had fallen at this place in the form of Lalita Devi. Connecting old traditions, Saint Sanmukhanand Puri Ji Maharaj established Rajarajeshwari temple and Ashram.”
Advertisement
Acknowledging the importance of Naimish Tirtha, the chief minister informed that the government is taking steps to develop it as a pilgrimage site. He underlined the broader role of religion beyond rituals, emphasizing its guiding influence towards virtuous paths and the universal significance of Sanatan Dharma.
Advertisement
Adityanath stressed that threats to Sanatan Dharma pose risks to humanity at large, stating, "Any threat to Sanatan Dharma jeopardises the well-being of humanity as a whole." Expressing his vision for Naimisharanya, he emphasized the need to restore its ancient glory not only for religious reasons but also for economic growth. Drawing parallels with the economic boost experienced by traders in Ayodhya post-consecration, he stated, “The overarching goal of the initiatives spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is for public welfare.”