Today's Hindu Society Only Asks For Ayodhya, Kashi, And Mathura: CM Yogi Points At Disputed Lands Of Gyanvapi, Shahi Idgah

What did CM Adityanath say?

Commenting on the recently inaugurated Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Adityanath said, "Everyone in the country is happy that Lord Ram has been installed in the temple. This is the first instance in the world that Lord Ram Lalla himself had to produce evidence of his own existence. But this teaches us perseverance... We were happy not only because Lord Ram found his place but also because we kept our words... mandir wahi banaya...We do not only talk. We walk the talk," Adityanath said.

"This (pran-pratisha of Ram Temple) should have happened earlier. We know that the issue was subjudice But the roads of Ayodhya could have been widened, and an airport could have been made. But what was this mentality to stop the development of Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura?" Adityanath asked.

"Ayodhya faced curfews and prohibitions during the rule of the previous government. For centuries, Ayodhya became a victim of nefarious intentions. Ayodhya faced injustice. And when I speak of injustice, I must speak of the injustice that took place 5,000 years ago. Pandavas too faced injustice," Adityanath said again delving into Mahabharata references.

“At that time, Krishna went to the Kauravas and sought only five villages. Keep the rest with yourself, Krishna told them. Duryodhan woh bhi de na saka, ashish samaj ki le na saka…,” Adityanath said.

"This is what happened with Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura...Krishna wanted five villages and the Hindu society has been seeking only three centres -- the centres of our faith," Adityanath said. "These three centres are very special to the faith. There is a determination and when politics gets involved in it, it creates division," Adityanath said.