National

Yoga Day: PDP Chief Mufti Claims Employees Including Pregnant Women Forced To Join PM Modi's Event In J&K; Govt Denies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the main International Yoga Day (IYD) celebrations this year at an event at SKICC in Srinagar on Friday.

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti
info_icon

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday criticised the Jammu and Kashmir administration for allegedly forcing employees, including pregnant women, to report for the International Yoga Day event at odd hours, saying an occasion for celebration has filled people with dread.

However, the government denied the charges and said all the participants volunteered to take part in the event and no employee was compelled to join it against their will.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the main International Yoga Day (IYD) celebrations this year at an event at SKICC here on Friday.

"An occasion for celebration has become one that fills people with dread. A day before International Yoga Day, all govt employees along with school children have been ordered to show up at different venues at ungodly hours.

"Even pregnant employees have not been spared. A pregnant employee was threatened to choose between her job or being present at the event," Mufti said in a post on X.

She was reacting to a post by one Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat, who said on X, "In connection with International Yoga Day celebrations Female Govt Employees were asked to reach SP College Srinagar at 4 am yesterday. They left their homes at 3 am & were asked to change their dress in College & then go to SKICC. Not a Fair practice".

Bhat said it was a very odd time and should not be repeated.

"Instead Male staff members could have been called," he added.

Rebutting the charge, J&K Director Colleges termed the charge as "misinformation".

"The Director Colleges J&K has rebutted this misinformation stating that all participants in the Yoga Day celebrations have volunteered to take part in the event and no employee was compelled to join the event against their will," a statement from the administration said.

The Director Colleges asserted that employees were not required to change their clothing.

"They were provided with long tunics to wear over their existing attire, ensuring their comfort and convenience. The Director also stated that the employees' well-being was prioritized. Pregnant employees and those with medical conditions were not asked to participate in the Yoga Day celebrations," the statement said.

The Director Colleges urged everyone to verify facts before spreading "false narratives" that can cause unnecessary concern and confusion.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Deep Dive | Ep 11 | Arundhati Roy, Sheikh Shaukat Hussain and UAPA
  2. Yoga Day: PDP Chief Mufti Claims Employees Including Pregnant Women Forced To Join PM Modi's Event In J&K; Govt Denies
  3. Odisha Govt Extends Curfew In Balasore Till Friday Midnight
  4. 'Satyamev Jayate': AAP Leaders Celebrate Arvind Kejriwal's Return As He Gets Bail
  5. Punjab Gives In-Principle Nod To Implement 6th Pay Commission For Employees Of Aided Institutions
Entertainment News
  1. Burglary At Anupam Kher's Office; Film Negatives, Cash Stolen
  2. Rapper Travis Scott Arrested In Miami Beach For Misdemeanor Trespassing And Public Intoxication
  3. Always Wanted To Kind Of Sink In Slow Motion And Dance: Rohit Saraf On 'Ishq Vishq Rebound'
  4. 'Magical' Kasol Floored Vikas Bhalla During 'Pravaah-The Flow' Shoot
  5. 'Didn't Get Paid That Much': Witty Sheeba Chaddha Declines To Share Spoilers On 'Mirzapur 3'
Sports News
  1. India Vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Live Updates: Kuldeep Yadav Removes Gulbadin Naib; Afghans Four Wickets Down
  2. England Vs South Africa, Super 8 T20 World Cup: Three Key Battles To Look Forward To
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Denmark 0-0 England In Euro 2024, Messi To Be In Action In Copa America Opener
  4. DEN vs ENG, Euro 2024: Jordan Pickford Becomes England's Record Appearance Maker At Major Tournaments
  5. India's Tour To Zimbabwe: VVS Laxman To Accompany Young Men In Blue Squad
World News
  1. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina To Visit India On June 21 And 22
  2. UK Election 2024: Rishi Sunak And Tories Set For 'Historic Defeat' On July 4 As Polls Project Labour Win
  3. Financial Struggles Worsen For Americans Amid Inflation | Which Jobs Will Sustain And Which Will Decline?
  4. Is This Summer Going To Be Hotter Than Ever? Find Out With HeatRisk Map
  5. How A 30-Year-Old Man Made $66,000 Last Year JUST By Selling Trash
Latest Stories
  1. Priyanka Chopra's New York Restaurant Sona To Shut Down Months After She Pulled Out
  2. Patna HC Strikes Down Bihar Govt's Law Raising Reservation For Backward Castes To 65%
  3. Copa America 2024 Live Streaming In Brazil: Where To Watch In BRA On TV And Online
  4. Arrested NEET Candidate Confesses To Matching Of Leaked Question Paper With Actual Exam Paper
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Denmark 0-0 England In Euro 2024, Messi To Be In Action In Copa America Opener
  6. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Here's Everything That You Need To Know About This Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer
  7. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark In India
  8. Breaking News, June 20 Highlights: PM Modi Felicitated By LG Sinha As He Begins J&K Visit; Delhi Logs 17 Heat-Related Deaths