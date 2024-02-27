National

World Has Taken Note Of Development Under Modi In Ten Years: Amit Shah

India will become the third largest economy if Modi is voted to power again, Shah said.

PTI
February 27, 2024

Amit Shah inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various projects in his Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency Photo: PTI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the world has acknowledged the development in various fields in the last ten years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India will become the third largest economy if Modi is voted to power again, Shah said. The Union home minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various projects in his Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat.

"The world took note of the developmental works carried out by Narendra Modi in several areas. Modi created a record in every sphere, whether it is to secure the country, or to make Indian education of the global standard, or to give importance to one's mother language," Shah said on the occasion.He listed various welfare schemes launched by the Modi government since 2014.

"Gas connections were provided to 1.5 crore women under the Ujjwala scheme. Toilets were provided to 11 crore families, clean drinking water to 14 crore families, 5 kg free grains and Rs 5 lakh health insurance to each of 60 crore poor. Three crore people were provided with houses. This was made possible by Modi in ten years," Shah added.

Shah said development works of Rs 23,120 crore were completed in the last five years since he was elected as a member of the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency. He appealed to residents of Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency to set up solar panels on their rooftops to avail of the benefit of Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana, which helps middle and lower middle-class families save on their electricity bills.

"Modi has taken the country's economy from the 11th to 5th position, and it is his guarantee to make the country the world's third largest economy if elected again," he added.

