J&K: Woman Kills Twin Babies In Poonch After Husband Denies Paternity

A tragic incident has come to light in Poonch, a border district in Jammu and Kashmir, where a woman has been accused of murdering her newborn twin daughters. The incident allegedly occurred after the woman's husband denied paternity, claiming the children were born out of an illegitimate relationship.
According to police, the husband, who works in Saudi Arabia, returned home three months ago and shortly after the birth of the twins, he filed a complaint with the police, disowning the children.
Fearing consequences, the woman allegedly took the newborns to a nearby field and slit their throats.
Locals initially suspected that the man was involved in the horrific murders. But as the police questioned his wife, she confessed to the crime. She has been charged with murder, the police said, as reported by NDTV.
"It's the mother who killed her twin baby daughters. She has confessed to the crime," said Yogul Manhas, Poonch's Senior Superintendent of Police.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. A board of doctors has been constituted to carry out the post-mortem and furnish a detailed report.
This comes a day after a Delhi man allegedly killed his newborn daughters and buried them near his home in the city's Sultanpuri area. The 32-year-old father was reportedly desperate for a son.