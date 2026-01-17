Did Sana Khan's Husband Brainwash Her To Quit Acting? Here's What The Former Actress Has To Say

Sana Khan addressed online trolls and criticism, claiming that her husband had “brainwashed” her to quit acting.
Sana has dismissed the allegations, saying that she decided to move away from showbiz.
Following her exit from the industry, she got married to Islamic scholar Mufti Anas Sayed in an intimate ceremony.
In 2020, during the pandemic, Sana Khan surprised everyone by announcing her decision to quit the entertainment industry. Sana, who featured in films such as Jai Ho and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, was at the peak of her career at that time. She had said that she wanted to "serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator."
Following her exit from the industry, Sana got married to Islamic scholar Mufti Anas Sayed in an intimate ceremony. There have been several claims that Anas "brainwashed" Sana to quit acting. The former Bigg Boss 6 contestant has denied the claims.
Did Sana Khan's husband force her to quit Bollywood?
In a conversation with Rashami Desai, Sana revealed that the decision to step down from the industry came from within, saying that major changes were happening in her life and she was transforming into a different person. It was not her husband who influenced her; she wanted it for herself, and Anas guided her in that direction.
Responding to the online trolls and criticism that her husband forced her to quit the industry, Sana denied it, saying, "Nobody can brainwash you; it's never like that. I wanted peace. A person may get money, fame, name, and respect, but eventually, they keep searching for inner peace."
Sana said the decision was tough, but she went for it. "They say that when your surroundings aren't right, your decisions also tend to be wrong. As time passed, I learned a few things, and that's why I value my relationship with him so much. I keep telling my husband that I could have never found anyone better than him," she added.