Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Will Rename Meerut As Nathuram Godse Nagar If Elected To Power In Civic Polls: Hindu Mahasabha

Abhishek Agarwal, Hindu Mahasabha's new chief of Meerut district for the urban body elections, said the organisation will contest in all the wards. He said "patriotic" candidates will be identified and they will have to give an undertaking that they will be committed to furthering the organisation's ambitions.

Nathuram Godse, who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi
Hindu Mahasabha will rename Meerut as Nathuram Godse Nagar File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Nov 2022 7:20 pm

Hindu Mahasabha on Tuesday said it will rename Meerut as Nathuram Godse Nagar if its candidate is elected the mayor in the upcoming municipal polls. Islamic names of various places will be also changed to those of great Hindu men, it said.

The right-wing organisation also released its manifesto, which said its first priority will be to make India a "Hindu Rashtra" and next is to protect "Gau Mata". Taking a dig at the BJP and Shiv Sena, it said they were moving away from their ideology as there was an increased influx of people from other communities in the two parties.

"If Hindu Mahasabha gets enough number of councillors and wins the mayor's post, the name of Meerut will be changed to Nathuram Godse Nagar and Islamic names of different places in the city and the district will be named after Hindu great men," national vice president of the organisation Pandit Ashok Sharma said.

Abhishek Agarwal, Hindu Mahasabha's new chief of Meerut district for the urban body elections, said the organisation will contest in all the wards. He said "patriotic" candidates will be identified and they will have to give an undertaking that they will be committed to furthering the organisation's ambitions.

Announcing its manifesto, Agarwal said, "The first promise is to make India a 'Hindu Rashtra' and the second task is to ensure that every Hindu takes care of Gau Mata." The organisation will also work on stopping religious conversions and growing "Islamic appeasement politics", he added.

"The BJP used to call itself a Hindu party, but today it is also increasingly dominated by people from other communities. In the same way, Shiv Sena is also moving towards Islamic appeasement politics," he claimed. The urban body polls across Uttar Pradesh are expected to be held in December.

(With PTI inputs)

Related stories

Love Versus Terror: Mahatma Gandhi’s Fictional Letter To Nathuram Godse

Gujarat Officer Suspended For Organising Competition On ‘Role Model’ Nathuram Godse

Martyr's Day: Hindu Mahasabha Pays Tribute To Nathuram Godse

Tags

National Rename Meerut Nathuram Godse Nagar Elected To Power Civic Polls Hindu Mahasabha Patriotic Hindu Rashtra Organisation's Ambitions
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

China: Fire At Commerce And Trade Company Plant Kills 36; Two Missing So Far

China: Fire At Commerce And Trade Company Plant Kills 36; Two Missing So Far

Union Budget 2023-24: Finance Minister Sitharaman To Begin Pre-Budget Meetings Today 

Union Budget 2023-24: Finance Minister Sitharaman To Begin Pre-Budget Meetings Today 