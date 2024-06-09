National

‘Will Normalise Ties On Basis Of Mutual Respect’: India Tells China

India’s reaction came in response to a congratulatory message from China on National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA’s) election victory.

PTI
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal | Photo: PTI
info_icon

India has said it will make efforts to normalise bilateral ties with China on the basis of “mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity”.

New Delhi’s reaction came in response to a congratulatory message from Beijing on National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA’s) election victory.

Taking to micro-blogging site—X External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal conveyed India’s response while replying to a congratulatory message posted on X by the Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson on June 5. China’s top leadership has not yet sent a formal message to the Indian side on the NDA victory in the general election.

“Thank you @MFA_China for congratulating PM @narendramodi on his election victory. Will continue to pursue efforts towards normalisation of India-China ties based on mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity,” Jaiswal said in his post on X.

The tensions have been high between India and China following the Ladakh border standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which began in May 2020 and is currently into its fifth year.

On June 5, the Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson had posted on X: “Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi, BJP and the National Democratic Alliance on the election victory. We look forward to a healthy & stable China-India relationship.”

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Oath-Taking Ceremony LIVE: Security Beefed Up In Delhi; Modi Pays Tribute At Rajghat, Sadaiv Atal
  2. ‘Will Normalise Ties On Basis Of Mutual Respect’: India Tells China
  3. BJP Decides On Key Ministers, Allies To Be Given Cabinet Berths | Here Is Who Is Getting What
  4. India And The Maldives Ready To Re-set Bilateral Ties
  5. Modi’s Third Term Begins Today: The Challenges And The Questions
Entertainment News
  1. Dick Van Dyke Makes History, Becomes Oldest Daytime Emmy Award Winner At 98
  2. Chunky Panday Shares Picture With Aditya Roy Kapur From Amidst Rumours Of His Daughter’s Break-Up
  3. Dinesh Lal Yadav Wishes His 'Nirahua Chalal Sasural' Co-star Pakkhi Hegde On Her Birthday
  4. Boman Irani Pulls Off Role Reversal At Mumbai Airport, 'Shoots' Paparazzi
  5. 'Anupamaa' Star Gaurav Khanna Reflects On Why Talent & Hard Work Matter More Than Luck
Sports News
  1. West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Live Updates: UGA Struggling In Pursuit Of Windies' 174-Run Target
  2. French Open Day 14 Recap: Swiatek Claims Title Hat-Trick; Arevalo-Pavic Win Men's Doubles Final
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Men, Women Face Great Britain In FIH Pro League
  4. T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler Urges England To Dust Themselves Off As Exit Looms
  5. West Indies Vs Uganda Toss Update, T20 World Cup: WI Bat First In Guyana - Check Playing XIs
World News
  1. Dick Van Dyke Makes History, Becomes Oldest Daytime Emmy Award Winner At 98
  2. First Reported Case Of Sexually Transmitted Rare Fungal Strain Rings Alarm In US: Trichophyton Mentagrophytes Type VII Identified
  3. Drone Attacks In Russia-occupied Ukrainian Regions Kill 28, Says Moscow Official
  4. Saudi Arabia Says No Place For 'Political Slogans' In Hajj In Apparent Reference To Gaza War
  5. A Cheesy Attraction Is Coming To Paris, First Museum Dedicated To Cheese Opens Next Week
Latest Stories
  1. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup: Mahmudullah Takes BAN Home In Low-Scoring Thriller
  2. Delhi: 3 Dead, 6 Injured In Fire Explosion At Narela Food Processing Unit
  3. Key Meeting Over Modi 3.0 Cabinet Today, Congress Leaders Chalk Out Future Strategy At CWC Meet | Details Inside
  4. Ileana D'Cruz Shares Adorable Pictures With Son Koa Phoenix From Her Beach Holiday - Check Post Inside
  5. ‘Munjya’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh’s Film Performs Decently, Earns Nearly Rs 4 Crore
  6. Ramoji Rao Passes Away At 87: PM Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth, SS Rajamouli Pay Tributes To The Media Baron
  7. PM Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: AI Technology For Security; Snipers, Armed Cops To Be Deployed | Delhi On High Alert
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results Highlights | June 8: Congress Not Invited Yet, TMC To Skip PM Modi's Swearing Ceremony On June 9