‘Will Normalise Ties On Basis Of Mutual Respect’: India Tells China

India has said it will make efforts to normalise bilateral ties with China on the basis of “mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity”.
New Delhi’s reaction came in response to a congratulatory message from Beijing on National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA’s) election victory.
Taking to micro-blogging site—X External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal conveyed India’s response while replying to a congratulatory message posted on X by the Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson on June 5. China’s top leadership has not yet sent a formal message to the Indian side on the NDA victory in the general election.
“Thank you @MFA_China for congratulating PM @narendramodi on his election victory. Will continue to pursue efforts towards normalisation of India-China ties based on mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity,” Jaiswal said in his post on X.
The tensions have been high between India and China following the Ladakh border standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which began in May 2020 and is currently into its fifth year.
On June 5, the Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson had posted on X: “Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi, BJP and the National Democratic Alliance on the election victory. We look forward to a healthy & stable China-India relationship.”