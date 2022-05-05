Thursday, May 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Amit Shah Accuses TMC Of 'Spreading Canards', Citizenship (Amendment) Act To Be Implemented Once Covid-19 Is Over

Addressing a public rally in Siliguri town of North Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also said that the saffron party would continue to fight against the ‘cut-money' culture (extortion), corruption and political violence in Bengal.

Amit Shah Accuses TMC Of 'Spreading Canards', Citizenship (Amendment) Act To Be Implemented Once Covid-19 Is Over
Union Home Minister Amit Shah PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 May 2022 7:33 pm

BJP would not rest till it uprooted the tyrannical rule of the TMC and restored democracy in Bengal. said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday while addressing a public rally in Siliguri town of North Bengal.

He also added that the saffron party was determined to fight against the ‘cut-money' culture (extortion), corruption and political violence.

Shah accused the ruling TMC in Bengal of "spreading canards" about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and said that the law would be implemented once the Covid-19 pandemic ended.

Related stories

Creativity From Chaos: How Anti-CAA, NRC Protests Inspired Art

Withdraw Recovery Notices Against Anti-CAA Protestors Or We Will Quash It: SC To UP Govt

"I want to thank the people of north Bengal for raising BJP's tally in Bengal Assembly to 77 from three. The BJP won't rest till it uprooted the TMC’s tyrannical rule.

"We had hoped that Mamata Banerjee would rectify herself after being voted to power for the third time. We waited for an entire year for her to rectify herself, but she didn't change. It is the ruler's law that prevails in the state," he stated.

The Union home minister claimed that Banerjee always misled Gorkhas for vested political interests.

"Didi has always misled Gorkha brothers and sisters. I have come today to tell them that if there is one party that thinks in the interest of Gorkhas, it is the BJP," he said.

"We have given assurance that a permanent political solution to all problems will be found within the limits of the Constitution," he added.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Amit Shah Rally CAA Citizenship (Amendment) Act TMC Bengal BJP
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

On A Cafe Trail In Kochi

On A Cafe Trail In Kochi

Champions League Final: It's Jurgen Klopp Vs Carlo Ancelotti Showdown In Paris

Champions League Final: It's Jurgen Klopp Vs Carlo Ancelotti Showdown In Paris