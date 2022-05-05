Amit Shah Accuses TMC Of 'Spreading Canards', Citizenship (Amendment) Act To Be Implemented Once Covid-19 Is Over

BJP would not rest till it uprooted the tyrannical rule of the TMC and restored democracy in Bengal. said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday while addressing a public rally in Siliguri town of North Bengal.

He also added that the saffron party was determined to fight against the ‘cut-money' culture (extortion), corruption and political violence.

Shah accused the ruling TMC in Bengal of "spreading canards" about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and said that the law would be implemented once the Covid-19 pandemic ended.

"I want to thank the people of north Bengal for raising BJP's tally in Bengal Assembly to 77 from three. The BJP won't rest till it uprooted the TMC’s tyrannical rule.

"We had hoped that Mamata Banerjee would rectify herself after being voted to power for the third time. We waited for an entire year for her to rectify herself, but she didn't change. It is the ruler's law that prevails in the state," he stated.

পশ্চিমবঙ্গের শিলিগুড়িতে অনুষ্ঠিত ‘পশ্চিমবঙ্গ সম্মান সমাবেশ’-এ বিপুল জনস্রোত। সরাসরি দেখুন! Addressing a huge gathering at the ‘Paschim Bango Samman Samavesh’ in Siliguri, West Bengal. https://t.co/jae8kruHi3 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 5, 2022

The Union home minister claimed that Banerjee always misled Gorkhas for vested political interests.

"Didi has always misled Gorkha brothers and sisters. I have come today to tell them that if there is one party that thinks in the interest of Gorkhas, it is the BJP," he said.

"We have given assurance that a permanent political solution to all problems will be found within the limits of the Constitution," he added.

(With PTI Inputs)