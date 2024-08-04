National

‘Will Get Bihar Rid Of Nitish, Lalu’: Prashant Kishor

Political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor has already said his outfit ‘Jan Suraaj’ will be formally inaugurated into a political party on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor |
Political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor | Photo: PTI
info_icon

After announcement about his new political outfit—‘Jan Suraaj’ party, political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor on Sunday said his party will get Bihar “rid” of JDU chief Nitish Kumar and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Kishor has already said his outfit ‘Jan Suraaj’ will be formally inaugurated into a political party on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Prashant Kishor (R) with Nitish Kumar (L) - File image
Prashant Kishor On Why He Criticises Former Colleague Nitish Kumar Now: 'Touched Modi's Feet...'

BY Outlook Web Desk

On Sunday Kishor has reportedly said on October 2, around one crore people of Bihar would come together and decide their children's future.

“Prashant Kishor is not forming a political party on October 2. One crore people of Bihar are coming together and forming a party for their children's future by getting rid of Nitish and Lalu and stopping migration. Earlier I used to help parties and leaders on how to win elections, form parties and on campaigning, now I will give suggestions to the people of Bihar,” Kishor was quoted as saying.

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor | - PTI
Prashant Kishor To Launch ‘Jan Suraaj’ Party On Gandhi Jayanti

BY Outlook Web Desk

Who is Prashant Kishor? He is the founder of political consultancy IPAC. Kishor garnered headlines after he assisted BJP design its poll campaign for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Besides, Kishor also worked for Nitish Kumar in the 2015 assembly polls. Kumar was impressed with his acumen and inducted him into JD(U) in 2018.

However, he was expelled two years later. After the 2021 Bengal assembly polls, Kishor quit political consultancy.

Hours Before Exit Polls 2024, Here's What Prashant Kishor Predicted - null
'BJP Will Get..': Hours Before Exit Polls 2024, Here's What Prashant Kishor Predicted

BY Outlook Web Desk

Meanwhile, Kishor has said he would not seek any post in the Jan Suraaj Party.

"Over the next two months 1.5 lakh Jan Suraaj office bearers together with lakhs of participating 'Sansthapak Sadasyas' (founding members) of Jan Suraaj will deliberate, and decide on the key priorities of the party; draft and finalise a party constitution, and finally elect the leader (s) of the party," Kishor had earlier said.

"As promised, I will not be seeking any post in the party and will continue with my grassroots outreach for the next many months... And it all began with the prayer chosen by the people here in an online survey!" he added.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd ODI: Axar Patel Removes Sadeera Samarawickrama; SL - 136/4 (33 Overs)
  2. IND Vs SL Toss Update, 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka Win Toss, Opt To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga Ruled Out Of ODI Series To Further Deplete SL's Bowling
  4. R Ashwin Felt He Needed To 'Expand' His Game During IPL; This Is How He Did It
  5. Ishan Kishan Set For Domestic Circuit Comeback With Jharkhand - Report
Football News
  1. Chelsea 2-4 Manchester City: Erling Haaland Hat-trick Downs Blues In Ohio
  2. Premier League Transfer News: West Ham Swoop For Leeds United Winger Summerville
  3. Alexander Sorloth Completes Atletico Madrid Move
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Host France Crash Out As Brazil And Germany Reach Last Four
  5. SPL: I Could Have Taken Eight Players Off At Half-Time, Says Rangers Boss Philippe Clement
Tennis News
  1. Washington Open: Top-Seeded Aryna Sabalenka Upset By Marie Bouzkova In Semi-Finals
  2. Paris Games 2024: Zheng Qinwen Scripts History - In Pics
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Lorenzo Musetti Ends Italy's Cenutry-long Wait With Victory Over Felix Auger Aliassime
  4. Paris Olympics Day 8, Top Pic: Qinwen Zheng Scripts History For China In Tennis Singles
  5. Paris Olympics: Qinwen Zheng Makes History With Victory Over Donna Vekic
Hockey News
  1. IND VS GB, Men's Hockey QFs Paris Olympics 2024: Clinical India Beat Great Britain In Shoot-Out To Enter Semifinals - In Pics
  2. India Vs Great Britain Highlights Hockey Quarterfinal, Paris Olympics: IND Through To Semis After Dramatic Shootout Victory
  3. Paris Olympics: India Get Past Great Britain In Dramatic Shootout Win To Book Place In Semifinal
  4. India Vs Great Britain, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GBR Quarter-Final Match On TV And Online
  5. IND Vs GB Hockey Quarter-Final, Paris Olympics: India Look To Seal Last-Four Berth - Preview

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mumbai: Man Suffering From Depression Allegedly Strangles Wife Before Taking His Own Life
  2. Day In Pics: August 4, 2024
  3. Watch: Woman Falls Into Gorge In Satara While Trying To Take 'Selfie'; Rescued By Locals
  4. Wayanad Landslides: BJP Cites UPA-Era Rule As Rahul Gandhi Pushes For 'National Disaster' Status
  5. 'NDA Will Come Back:' Home Minister Amit Shah Makes 2029 Promise
Entertainment News
  1. 'Indian 2' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Kamal Haasan Starrer
  2. Dalljiet Kaur Files FIR Against Nikhil Patel On The Ground Of 'Cruelty'-Report
  3. Did Ayushmann Khurrana Exit Meghna Gulzar’s Film With Kareena Kapoor Khan? Here's What We Know
  4. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 9: Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynolds Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark In India
  5. Sunidhi Chauhan Reveals Lobbying Exists In Music Industry; Says She Hasn't Been Paid For Singing In Many Films
US News
  1. US Vs TikTok: Government Sues Social Media App Over Alleged Child Privacy Violations
  2. Why Gen X And Millennials Are More Prone To Cancer Than Ever Before
  3. You Won't Believe Why Luke Combs Wore Ted Karras' Cincy Hat On Stage
  4. Maui Wildfire Victims To Receive $4 Billion In Landmark Settlement
  5. Crocs Controversy: Viral Allegations Of CEO Andrew Rees' Racist Tirade Spark Boycott Debate | Explained
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions LIVE: Israel, US Prepare For Possible Iran Strike; 2 Killed In Holon Stabbing
  2. US Vs TikTok: Government Sues Social Media App Over Alleged Child Privacy Violations
  3. Why Gen X And Millennials Are More Prone To Cancer Than Ever Before
  4. Nigeria Protests: President Bola Tinubu Calls End To Unrest, Blames 'Political Agend' For Violence
  5. Pakistan's Jailed Former PM Imran Khan Says 'Army Should Apologise'
Latest Stories
  1. TN BJP Chief Takes Dig At DMK Ministers Stating Conflicting Opinion On Lord Ram | Who Said What?
  2. Himachal Pradesh: Met Office Issues 'Yellow' Alert Till Aug 7; Rescue Op for 45 Missing People Continues; 114 Roads Blocked
  3. IPS Officer Daljit Singh Chawdhary Takes Over As Director General Of BSF
  4. Imane Khelif Vs Janjaem Suwannapheng, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Boxing Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's 66kg Bout
  5. Leo Monthly Horoscope For August 2024: Check The Full Prediction
  6. Another 17-Year-Old Behind Wheels Kills 1, Injures Another In Kanpur; Horrifying Visuals Surface
  7. Ayodhya Gangrape Case: Akhilesh Yadav Demands DNA Test Of Accused; Nishad Chief Meets Victim; Bakery Bulldozed
  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs