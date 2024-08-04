‘Will Get Bihar Rid Of Nitish, Lalu’: Prashant Kishor

After announcement about his new political outfit—‘Jan Suraaj’ party, political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor on Sunday said his party will get Bihar “rid” of JDU chief Nitish Kumar and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.
Kishor has already said his outfit ‘Jan Suraaj’ will be formally inaugurated into a political party on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
On Sunday Kishor has reportedly said on October 2, around one crore people of Bihar would come together and decide their children's future.
“Prashant Kishor is not forming a political party on October 2. One crore people of Bihar are coming together and forming a party for their children's future by getting rid of Nitish and Lalu and stopping migration. Earlier I used to help parties and leaders on how to win elections, form parties and on campaigning, now I will give suggestions to the people of Bihar,” Kishor was quoted as saying.
Who is Prashant Kishor? He is the founder of political consultancy IPAC. Kishor garnered headlines after he assisted BJP design its poll campaign for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Besides, Kishor also worked for Nitish Kumar in the 2015 assembly polls. Kumar was impressed with his acumen and inducted him into JD(U) in 2018.
However, he was expelled two years later. After the 2021 Bengal assembly polls, Kishor quit political consultancy.
Meanwhile, Kishor has said he would not seek any post in the Jan Suraaj Party.
"Over the next two months 1.5 lakh Jan Suraaj office bearers together with lakhs of participating 'Sansthapak Sadasyas' (founding members) of Jan Suraaj will deliberate, and decide on the key priorities of the party; draft and finalise a party constitution, and finally elect the leader (s) of the party," Kishor had earlier said.
"As promised, I will not be seeking any post in the party and will continue with my grassroots outreach for the next many months... And it all began with the prayer chosen by the people here in an online survey!" he added.