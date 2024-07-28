Prashant Kishor To Launch ‘Jan Suraaj’ Party On Gandhi Jayanti

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Sunday reportedly said he would formally launch a political party on Gandhi Jayanti this year. Kishor has said he would launch a political party named “Jan Suraaj” on October 2.
During a presser in Patna, Kishor said the foundation stone for the party would be laid on October 2, and the party would begin with over one lakh people as its office bearers.
Kishor has reportedly said he wouldn't lead the Jan Suraaj party and that the leaders would be chosen from among the party members.
“You’ve not aligned yourself with Jan Suraaj, its Padyatra, or its people. You’ve aligned yourself with those who agitated for a better alternative for Bihar and came together in the absence of a better alternative," Kishor was quoted by India Today as saying.
Kishor said the aim should be to work towards ensuring that the next generation of people from Bihar doesn't venture outside the state in search of better education, jobs, or healthcare.
"You’ll have to struggle so that future generations get a better tomorrow," he said in his address, as per the report.
He claimed his party would win the Assembly elections in Bihar in 2025.
He added a seven-member committee would hold elections for 25 top party posts from August 15 to August 20.
Kishor said the committee would include Dr Bhupendra Yadav from Samastipur, RN Singh from Begusarai, retired IAS Suresh Sharma, advocate Ganesh Ram from Siwan, Dr Naseem from East Champaran, retired IAS Arvind Singh from Bhojpur, and Swarnalata Sahni from Muzaffarpur.
“One can contest only if the application has a list of 5,000 fresh members," he added.
He said his party would find several "graduates" if the party wanted to field only degree holders in the elections.