Why I Travel

Why does one travel? In fact, why travel at all? The cost, carbon footprint and the inconvenience are all robust arguments against it and rather firmly tip the balance against travelling. It is not the most convenient of things to decide what one needs, pack it all up in a suitcase, leaving behind the perpetual anxiety of what happens when you are gone. Not to mention the infamously uncomfortable journeys—cramped seats, delayed trains, cancelled flights, missed connections, bumpy roads and so on. Yet, it remains one of the most prominent hobbies across the globe, with the tourism industry being the biggest contributor to many economies across the world. Some data indicates that more than 960 million people travelled in 2022 alone, and this is a conservative figure in the face of the pandemic. So, there must be something more than meets the eye!
If most travel magazines are anything to go by, the experience of staying in (usually fancy) hotels and experiencing (usually fancy) restaurants seems to be the reason. Pick up any magazine and you will see all kinds of ‘reports’ on the most recently opened hotel, five-star service, incredible pillows and impressive thread count of bed linen. This certainly contributes to the experience, but I doubt it is the main reason. I also feel that travel blogs that only glorify resorts and commercial activities do some injustice to the whole picture—hotel lobbies, for instance, have an eerily similar character throughout the world. Of course, there are some differences, but most of the things remain the same, in my opinion. There has to be something more of substance.
The urge to experience different landscapes, sometimes to escape the heat and at other times to catch the sun, is perhaps a valid reason. Anyone familiar with Indian, English or Russian literature knows how the ailing (of health or heartache) are advised a change of scenery—better for the lungs and the heart. This is one of the main reasons for coastal towns in the English countryside to thrive—as a refuge for those looking to replace the hustle and bustle of city life with the sounds of waves crashing against shores; replacing the smoggy and oppressively heavy air with a pristine clean breeze; and, trading the sight of concrete with lush greenery and azure blue. These may be valid reasons, but not everyone travels to overcome health or heartache problems. The answer thus is more telling that I tried to ponder over.
It is rare to have long breaks as work, commitments and other things always come up. Nonetheless, the COVID-19 pandemic made us realise the importance of the ability to travel. As they say ‘absence makes one grow fonder’, and it certainly provided a fillip to the tourism industry. We were finally free to explore and I noted some thoughts about why one travels. I start with a caveat that I, in no way, claim myself to be an avid traveller. I also do not use any superfluous terms like being a ‘traveller’ as opposed to being a ‘tourist’. With that caveat, these are some of my reasons for travelling.
Once, when I was very young, I got lost in Tokyo. An incredibly kind stranger made sure I was shown the way in the politest and kindest manner, going out of his way. I am still looking to pay back that kindness and politeness. On another trip, a lovely couple we met had practically become family—with absolute love. In humid, sultry and rainy Cambodia, I was stranded near the airport. My credit card refused to work, and paying in foreign currency was not an option. A group of college students came to my rescue. They not only bought me a hot meal, but also insisted that I try everything on offer—including some insects which were not bad! They simply refused to accept any form of remittance. Travelling to Sri Lanka, in third class through the breathtaking train around Nuwara Eliya, I merely asked what the amazingly baked breads were. Within minutes, I was presented with a delicious piping hot cup of tea and a pastry. The lovely lady who I had asked about this refused to accept any money. I promised to return the favour when she visits India. I had amazingly philosophical conversations with incredible women in Kerala who make a living and support their families by selling fruits and necklaces on the beach. Their adaptability to what the market demands and their eloquence in so many languages was exemplary. The gentleman, who drove us in Kashmir, presented us with the most beautiful apples wrapped in chinar, with the promise that I will revisit his home. In Europe, seeing how I was getting drenched in unseasonal rainfall, I was offered not only shelter, but also tea and scones. In Budapest, seeing the Shoes on the Danube Bank, amongst scores of people, one felt the solidarity against hate and the quiet lamenting for one’s own. The stories are endless, but they have a common theme.
For me, travel brings the thrill of exploring the new. Connected humanity and how kindness prevails are a great reminder to plod through the drudgery of so much misery around us. We celebrate our differences, but cherish our similarities—how everything that unites us outstrips what divides us. We see, feel, cherish, make new friendships, explore terrains, articulate, share and connect. The joy in meeting and sharing laughter is truly inspiring. This certainly adds stories to the lives and history of humanity. And that is why I travel.
Vishavjeet Chaudhary Is a Delhi-based lawyer. He is a keen equestrian and loves to travel