Why I Travel

Once, when I was very young, I got lost in Tokyo. An incredibly kind stranger made sure I was shown the way in the politest and kindest manner, going out of his way. I am still looking to pay back that kindness and politeness. On another trip, a lovely couple we met had practically become family—with absolute love. In humid, sultry and rainy Cambodia, I was stranded near the airport. My credit card refused to work, and paying in foreign currency was not an option. A group of college students came to my rescue. They not only bought me a hot meal, but also insisted that I try everything on offer—including some insects which were not bad! They simply refused to accept any form of remittance. Travelling to Sri Lanka, in third class through the breathtaking train around Nuwara Eliya, I merely asked what the amazingly baked breads were. Within minutes, I was presented with a delicious piping hot cup of tea and a pastry. The lovely lady who I had asked about this refused to accept any money. I promised to return the favour when she visits India. I had amazingly philosophical conversations with incredible women in Kerala who make a living and support their families by selling fruits and necklaces on the beach. Their adaptability to what the market demands and their eloquence in so many languages was exemplary. The gentleman, who drove us in Kashmir, presented us with the most beautiful apples wrapped in chinar, with the promise that I will revisit his home. In Europe, seeing how I was getting drenched in unseasonal rainfall, I was offered not only shelter, but also tea and scones. In Budapest, seeing the Shoes on the Danube Bank, amongst scores of people, one felt the solidarity against hate and the quiet lamenting for one’s own. The stories are endless, but they have a common theme.