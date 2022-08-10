Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022
Wholesale Markets In Delhi Remain Closed On Aug 11: Traders' Body

Delhi's wholesale markets will remain closed on August 11 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a traders' body said on Wednesday. 

Raksha Bandhan festival Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Updated: 10 Aug 2022 6:10 pm

It said as Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on two days -- August 11 and 12 -- there was confusion among traders about when to keep their shops shut or open.

"Wholesale markets of the city will remain shut on Thursday for Raksha Bandhan while retail markets will be open on both days," Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) Chairman Brijesh Goyal said in a statement. 

Goyal further said that there is always a holiday in Delhi's wholesale markets on Raksha Bandhan, but this time as the festival is on two days, there was doubt among the traders.

CTI talked to the office bearers of all the big market associations and finally, they all agreed to close the wholesale market on August 11, he said.

Wholesale markets, including Gandhi Nagar, Kashmere Gate, Bhagirath Place Electric Market, Chandni Chowk Kucha Mahajani Market, Chawri Bazar Steel Market, Naya Bazar, Khari Baoli and others, will remain closed on August 11, while retail shops on the main road in Chandni Chowk and Sadar Bazar will remain open, the statement said.

CTI further said retail markets of the capital, including Kamala Nagar, Connaught Place, Sarojini Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Lajpat Nagar, South Extension, Rohini, Pitampura, Netaji Subhash Place, and Karol Bagh among others will remain open on both the days.

(Inputs from PTI)

