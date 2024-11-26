National

What Is 'One Nation One Subscription'? Centre’s New Scheme For Academic Journals

With ONOS, all government-run higher education institutions, including universities, colleges, and institutions of national importance, will have unified access to national and international journal publications across all academic disciplines on one platform.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the "One Nation One Subscription" (ONOS) scheme on Monday. This new Central Sector Scheme aims to provide nationwide access to scholarly research articles and journal publications. A total of approximately Rs 6,000 crore has been allocated for the scheme over three years: 2025, 2026, and 2027.

The scheme is designed to provide students, faculty, and researchers at all higher education institutions managed by the central and state governments, as well as research and development institutions under the central government, with access to international, high-impact scholarly research articles and journal publications.

Modi hailed the approval of the One Nation One Subscription scheme, calling it a "game-changer" for Indian academia and youth empowerment. On social media platform X, Modi wrote, "The Cabinet has approved ‘One Nation One Subscription’, which will strengthen our efforts to become a hub for research, learning and knowledge. It will also encourage interdisciplinary studies."

How To Access The Resources?

The Department of Higher Education will operate a unified portal, "One Nation One Subscription," which will allow institutions to access the journals. Thirty major international journal publishers have been included in the ONOS initiative. 

Currently, there are ten separate library consortia under different ministries that provide journal access for higher education institutions within their administrative jurisdictions, and individual institutions subscribe to journals separately.

However, with ONOS, all government-run higher education institutions, including universities, colleges, and institutions of national importance, will have unified access to national and international journal publications across all academic disciplines on one platform.

The initiative will expand access to scholarly journals for students, faculty, researchers, and scientists across various disciplines, including those in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. The Academic and Research Network Facility (ANRF) will periodically review the usage of the scheme, as well as the publications by Indian authors from these institutions.

State governments will also be encouraged to run campaigns to maximise the usage of this unique facility by students, faculty, and researchers at all government institutions, according to a government press release.

