West Bengal Verdict: Searching For Symbols On Counting Day

There was an air of indecision about everyone – people asked people whom they were voting for?

A
Anjana Basu
Curated by: pritha mukherjee
Updated on:
Published at:
Bengal elections 2026 results
BJP supporters celebrate party's lead near the residence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during vote tabulation on the day of Assembly election results, in Kolkata. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • 15 years ago, it was the symbolism that struck you - a woman in a white sari with a green against a wall of red

  • This time, it was bickering over piyaji and jhalmuri, ideology against non-ideology and the possibility of parivartan in a battle of flowers

  • There were the front page solus ads in blazing orange proclaiming ‘bharosa not bhoi!’.

Silence sat on the day like a lid, broken only by the cawing of crows and the occasional bus. The air was equally still with flags hanging limp and ignored though the banners were pinned to railings so they shouted their messages. Yesterday morning, a girl had asked me, “Is there going to be trouble tomorrow? Should I come to work?” I had no answer to give her because the situation in front of us was one the city had faced fifteen years ago when a red fortress had turned into a green bastion. The evening speeches on street corners had been blaring for days – she was finished, her reign of terror would end, punctuated by dhaak beats to give it a regional flavour.

There had been shouts of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in the streets broken by an occasional ‘Har Har Mahadev’ to change the subject. On the 4th morning I found two bike riders waiting for a third who had a saffron scarf draped around his neck. The trio took a selfie and muttered something about no bikes out before 11.30 am. Were they that confident then?

There was an air of indecision about everyone – people asked people whom they were voting for? And there were the front page solus ads in blazing orange proclaiming ‘bharosa not bhoi!’ I wondered which ad agency was responsible for that.

Related Content
Kolkata: Former minister and TMC leader Aroop Biswas's office vandalised following the West Bengal Assembly elections result, at Tollygunge, in Kolkata, Tuesday, May 5, 2026. - PTI
Post-Poll Violence Across Bengal, TMC And BJP Blame Each Other, 4 Reported Killed
BJP workers celebrate as trends show the party leading in the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata. - | Photo: Sandipan chatterjee/Outlook
Bengal Loss Exposes Opposition’s Collapse At The Base
BJP workers celebrate as trends show the party leading in the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata. - | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
Party Workers Celebrate Saffron Surge In Trinamool Bastion
Security personnel conduct a route march amid the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026 - | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/ Outlook
Over 2 Lakh CAPF Personnel, Including CRPF, Deployed For West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026
Related Content
All India Trinamool Congress (Trinamool) claims The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is “not Bengali”. Breaking this perception, BJP candidate Rakesh Singh, Kolkata Port Assembly constituency in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections held a morning procession following traditional Bengali customs, women wore sarees, carrying fish in their hands, while campaigning door to door on the day of Bengali New Year. - PTI
Battle For Bengal 2026: Can An Assertive BJP Breach Didi's Fortress?

BY Pritha Mukherjee

As a writer I looked for symbolism. Fifteen years ago, it was the symbolism not the ideology that struck you - a woman in a white sari with a green border going mano-a-mano against a wall of red.  Three decades and four years silenced by stree shakti. What was it that the SMS read?   'Counting date 13th May, Ma Maati Manush 13 letters, Mamata Banerjee 13 letters, chief minister 13 letters'. 

This time, it was bickering over piyaji and jhalmuri, ideology against non-ideology and the creeping possibility of parivartan in a battle of flowers. But no one talked except to ask, “Who do you think?” or “Who are you going to vote for?” A group of chiffon and pearls ladies even chose to go off to Darjeeling for parivartan in the hills rather than vote – their point was that it would change nothing so they might as well enjoy themselves in peace.

On voting day, a barrage of walkers, sticks and wheelchairs arrived at the booth ready for combat and managed to negotiate rickety ramps. We talked about ramp building measures while men and women went alternately to vote. I even chatted to my BLO who was happy that I recognised her.

Finger selfies were the trend – they spilled over Facebook and WhatsApp with Jai Shri Ram scrawled under one fat finger.

Guns and Forces: Voters line up to cast their vote in the second phase of the West Bengal election amid heavy security - | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee
Maach, Muri, Manush: Theatrics Of Bengal Election

BY Snigdhendu Bhattacharya

Was the rain the symbolism? It rained and the thunder rumbled and everyone heaved a sigh of relief. “But it could mean the sky is crying,” an Australian visitor told me. It could but the quietness was more ominous except for the war that continued in print – loud promises on one side, knee-jerk on the other.

And then the morning of the 4th dawned, with that lid still over pressure cooker feeling. By mid-day the orange was beginning to blaze and accusations were going back and forth in office about who voted and who did not and for whom. Most of them were certain the green votes would mount – I thought it seemed all too like that day 15 years ago. Corruption and bribery were common to all political things – so, unfortunately, was rape. ‘Plus ça Change, Plus C'est la Même Chose’ – that was the phrase - or "the more things change, the more they stay the same", cynically written by a French critic Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr 178 years ago.

Despite everything, the bikes did not roar out and nor were there showers of orange abeer – or perhaps there were in distant places. It was threatening to rain. No point trying to go anywhere if the atmosphere was so uncertain. ‘She’ll lose in Bhowanipore,” the chaiwala told me as he brought the office tea, “the Gujaratis haven’t voted yet.” I thought of my friend with the fat finger and decided to go home and experiment with some lasagne. Unfortunately, it was supposed to be baked for 28 minutes according to Tesco instructions – since I didn’t have an oven, I microwaved it for 20. The result was that smoke billowed – I looked at the charred blackened thing and thought that one could certainly call it a blitz of sorts.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Playoff Venues Announced: Ahmedabad To Host Final – See Full Details

  2. What Went Wrong With Hardik Pandya’s MI Captaincy?

  3. IPL Dispatch: Samson Keeps CSK In Playoffs Hunt; Somani-Led Consortium Expresses 'Deep Disappointment'

  4. DC Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson Hits Classy Knock On Testing Delhi Pitch To Shape Super Kings' Victory

  5. SRH Vs PBKS Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Today's Indian Premier League Match

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. French Open 2026 Prize Money Row: Why Sinner, Sabalenka And Top Tennis Players Are Raising Concerns - Explained

  2. French Open Prize Money Row: Aryna Sabalenka Calls For Boycott If Players Don't Get Bigger Revenues' Cut

  3. Sinner Vs Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Crushes German To Claim 5th Consecutive Masters 1000 Event

  4. Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Reigns Supreme In Spanish Capital

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Claims Record 5th Straight Masters 1000 Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: CHN Seal 12th Title Win With 3-1 Victory In Summit Clash

  4. China Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup Final: An Se Young And Co. Defeat CHN 3-1 To Win Title

  5. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Mamata Banerjee Refuses To Resign, Calls Poll Results A ‘Conspiracy’

  2. Day In Pics: May 05, 2026

  3. Trump Congratulates Modi On 'Historic, Decisive' Election Victory

  4. Kolathur Shock: How Stalin Lost His Stronghold

  5. Thalapathy Rising: Joseph Vijay And The Disruption Of Dravidian Politics

Entertainment News

  1. Inside The SWA Pitch Fest: Understanding How The Screenwriters Association Is Empowering Writers To Enter Bollywood

  2. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  3. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  4. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  5. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. Israeli Strikes In Lebanon Displace Families, Kill Journalist As Casualties Rise

  2. Japan Turns To Russian Oil As Iran War Disrupts Global Supply Chains

  3. Deadly Blast At China Fireworks Factory Kills At least 21

  4. Damage Reported At Iranian Heritage Sites After March Airstrikes

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SRH Vs PBKS, Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Game In Hyderabad?

  2. Trump Pauses Project Freedom Amid “Progress” In Iran Talks

  3. Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Vijay To Form Secular Government: Report

  4. Amma Ariyan Restoration To Premiere In Cannes Classics 2026

  5. Cannes 2026 | From Red Carpet To Jury, India’s Presence Feels Unmissable

  6. US Announces Phased Closure Of Peshawar Consulate

  7. Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Beyoncé Stuns In Skeleton Gown, Sabrina Arrives In Dress Made Of Film Reels

  8. "Eat The Rich" Protests Surge Outside Jeff Bezos-Sponsored Met Gala 2026