Review of Delhi Heritage Top 10 Forts by Vikramjit Singh Rooprai: Bastions Of History

He also narrates the sad stories of the neglected Salimgarh Fort which was built on a riverine island and which like many of the other lessees forts, is in a sadly neglected state. Seven cities were built in what we know as Delhi, one after the other and over seven forts were built to protect the palaces and the kings who built each city. In the words of famous Moroccan traveller Ibn Batuta, who was visting Tughlaq’s court ,“Dilli the metropolis is a vast and magnificent city, uniting beauty with strength. It is surrounded by a wall that has no equal in the world, and is the largest city in the entire Muslim Orient.” Tughlaq of course, was an eccentric builder so he was not happy with just one fort and he also built causeways in one case linking Adilabad Fort with Tughlaqabad.