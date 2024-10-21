Books

Review of Delhi Heritage Top 10 Forts by Vikramjit Singh Rooprai: Bastions Of History

In his passion for his subject, the author learnt Urdu so as to get a better grasp of the documentation about the forts and access information that was not usually available. He also makes use of the accounts by British scholars who were equally meticulous in their research.

Book cover Bastions of History
Review of Delhi Heritage Top 10 Forts by Vikramjit Singh Rooprai: Bastions Of History
info_icon

The second in the series of books on historic structures, in Delhi, Vikramjit Singh Rooprai has put together a list of Delhi’s most iconic forts in a handy guide book format. The book covers the forts that one might expect and offers glimpses into the ones that are not so well known. Rooprai has done exhaustive research into his subject which has enabled him to come up with little known anecdotes like that of the djinns of Feroze Shah Kotla, for example. He also brings up the little know forts which are hidden in the heart of Delhi like Nai ka Kot and Adilabad Fort which lie off the beaten track as far as tourists are concerned. As the name implies, Nai ka Kot was influenced by a royal barber whose name, however, is unknown.

Rooprai guides readers through the elegant sandstone walls of the Red Fort which is the one every visitor to Delhi visits and the massive ramparts of Tughlaqabad and the Purana Qila so that the well known is given new dimensions through his research. Interestingly Purana Qila is not the oldest of the forts but gets its name from the fact that it was supposedly built on the site of the Pandavas capital Indraprastha – or so says the Ain-i-Akbari of Abul Fazl.

He also narrates the sad stories of the neglected Salimgarh Fort which was built on a riverine island and which like many of the other lessees forts, is in a sadly neglected state. Seven cities were built in what we know as Delhi, one after the other and over seven forts were built to protect the palaces and the kings who built each city. In the words of famous Moroccan traveller Ibn Batuta, who was visting Tughlaq’s court ,“Dilli the metropolis is a vast and magnificent city, uniting beauty with strength. It is surrounded by a wall that has no equal in the world, and is the largest city in the entire Muslim Orient.” Tughlaq of course, was an eccentric builder so he was not happy with just one fort and he also built causeways in one case linking Adilabad Fort with Tughlaqabad.

In his passion for his subject, the author learnt Urdu so as to get a better grasp of the documentation about the forts and access information that was not usually available. He also makes use of the accounts by British scholars who were equally meticulous in their research.

Some of the forts have been fortunate and house well-manicured lawns with beautiful gardens. Adilabad Fort is a protected monument under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and part of the interior is used as a nursery. Others have walls damaged by the soot from oil lamps and in places the buildings have been renovated. Heritage in the current state of things is an asset under threat. Rooprai’s book will definitely serve as a go-to-guide for those interested in the monuments that lie in and around Delhi.

While Rooprai’s prose is fluid and detailed and one cannot fault his research, one could ask for a little more poetry of language to match the unusual photographs that he has accessed from archives. The book itself is well produced and thoughtfully sized and quite obviously there are more additions to this series to look forward to.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Afghanistan A Vs Bangladesh A Highlights, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Afghan Abdalyans Beat Bangla Tigers By 4 Wickets | AFG-165/6 In 19 Overs; BAN-164/4
  2. New Zealand Vs South Africa Final Highlights, Women's T20 World Cup: White Ferns Win Maiden Title With 32-Run Victory Over Proteas
  3. Ranji Trophy Round 2, Group B Day 3: Rajasthan Beat Himachal Pradesh By Eight Wickets
  4. Ranji Trophy Round 2, Group A Day 3: Mumbai On Verge Of Outright Win Against Maharashtra
  5. Ranji Trophy Round 2, Group D Day 3: Delhi Struggling Despite Yash Dhull's Unbeaten Ton Against TN
Football News
  1. Wolves 1-2 Manchester City, EPL: Gary O'Neil Rues Cityzens' Late Winner
  2. Wolves 1-2 Manchester City, EPL: Guardiola Hails 'Patient' Cityzens After Dramatic Win
  3. Empoli 0-1 Napoli, Serie A: Conte Delighted By Response To Disappointing First Half
  4. West Ham 0-2 Arsenal, Women's Super League: Gunners Win First WSL Game Since Eidevall Exit
  5. PSG 4-2 Strasbourg, Ligue 1: Luis Enrique Lauds Teenage Sensation Senny Mayulu
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Stages Comeback To Defeat Carlos Alcaraz, Claims Inaugural Six Kings Slam Title
  2. 6 Kings Slam: Rafael Nadal Thanks Novak Djokovic For Pushing Him After Final Meeting
  3. 6 Kings Slam: Novak Djokovic Edges Out Rafael Nadal In Last Clash Between The Tennis Greats
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 6 Kings Slam Final
  5. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, 6 Kings Slam: When And Where To Watch Final Meeting Of Two Legends
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Germany: Varun Kumar Returns To Indian Squad; Hardik Singh Misses Out - Check Who's In
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Stun Great Britain With 6-4 Victory
  3. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  4. Australia Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs NZ Juniors
  5. India Vs Great Britain Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GBR Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. P.C. Sharma (1942-2024): A CBI Director To Remember
  2. Six Including Non-Locals And Doctor Killed In Militant Attack In The Valley
  3. J&K: Five Migrant Workers, One Doctor Killed In A Militant Attack In Ganderbal
  4. Mumbai Police Arrests 10th Suspect In Baba Siddique Murder Case; Zeeshan Siddique Dares Killers
  5. Day In Pics: October 20, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. Middle East: Leaked Classified Documents Show Israel's Plan For Iran; Attacks Intensify On Gaza, Beirut
  2. Former Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto Sworn In As Indonesia's Eighth President
  3. Did North Korea Send Troops To Russia? | US, UK, France Express Concern
  4. Drone Attacks, Prisoner Swap And Alleged North Korean Involvement | Latest On Russia-Ukraine War
  5. Elon Musk Pays $100 To Pennsylvania Voters For Signing Pro-Trump Petition
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 19, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  2. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Hosts Need To Defend 107 Before Bad Light Stops Play; IND - 46, 462; NZ - 402, 0/0
  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 20th To October 26th: Unlock The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Sarfaraz, Pant Deliver Goods Before India Collapse To Set Kiwis 107-Run Target
  5. Yahya Sinwar Death: Who Will Head Hamas Next? | The Possible Successors
  6. Canadian Border Cop Named In India's Terror List; Ottawa Minister's 'On Notice' Warning To Diplomats | Latest
  7. Bhutan Vs Thailand Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: BHU To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  8. Cuba Suffers Nationwide Blackout As Its Main Power Plant Fails