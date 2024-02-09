Bengal Ration Scam: Violence Erupts In Sandeshkhali, Protesters Seek Arrest Of Absconding TMC Leader Shahjahan Sheikh

Sheikh Shahjahan skips ED summons

On February 7, the absconding Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh skipped the interrogation session with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials for questioning inconnection with their investigation into an alleged multi-crore ration distribution scam in the state, an agency official said.

It has been reported that Shajahan in the evening sent his lawyer to the ED office seeking more time to appear before its officers. However, the TMC leader's request was not accepted by the agency and his lawyer was sent back, the official added.

This was ED's second summons to Shajahan for questioning in connection with its probe.

ED likely to seize properties

After the TMC leader skipped his second summons, ED sources said if the TMC leader does not respond to the summons, then they might confiscate his property.

"We have already started taking possession of the properties of Shajahan and his family members. His house in Sandeshkhali has been sealed. The possession process is on," he said.

On January 5, a team of ED officials was assaulted by a mob when they tried to enter the TMC leader's residence in Sandeshkhali.

Three sleuths of the agency were injured in the attack.