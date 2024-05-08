National

West Bengal Boards Result: 90 Per Cent Of 7.55 Lakh Students Clear Class 12 Board Examination

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education President Chiranjib Bhattacharya told a press conference that the pass percentage in this year's class 12 examination was 89.98.

File Photo
90 per cent of 7.55 lakh students clear WB class 12 board examination | File Photo
The West Bengal Council of Higher Education on Wednesday announced the results of the Class 12 examination with nearly 90 per cent of the students clearing the examination.

He said among the districts Purba Medinipur district topped the list of successful candidates with 95.77 per cent.

Bhattacharya said 7,55,324 students appeared in the class 12 examination this year of which around 56 per cent were girls.

Last year the pass percentage in the class 12 examination was 89 per cent.

This year 42.9 per cent of students got over 60 per cent or above marks while 1.23 per cent got over 90 per cent marks.

Fifty-eight students secured the first ten ranks. Twenty-three among them are girls.

Avik Das from McWilliam Higher Secondary School was the topper getting 496 marks out of 500 with 99.2 per cent.

Soumyadip Saha of Narendrapur Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya in South 24 Parganas got the second rank (495 marks) while Abhishek Gupta of Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Vidyamandir of Malda secured third position with 494 marks.

Two girls secured the fourth rank.

The results were declared within 69 days of the examination held between February 16 and 29.

