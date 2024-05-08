West Bengal HS 12th Result 2024: WBCHSE Uchcha Madhyamik 12 Result To Be Announced Today | How To Check

West Bengal Class 12 Result 2024: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will be declaring Class 12 exam results at 1 pm on Wednesday, May 8.
After the results are announced, students will be able to access their marksheets online.
Where To Check WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2024
Where to Check
This year, around seven lakh students were registered for the Class 12 board examination in West Bengal.
The WB Class 12th final examination started on February 16 and concluded on February 29, with the papers held in single shifts, from 9.45 am to 1 pm, on all days.
Advertisement
Fifteen additional minutes were given to students for reading question papers apart from the time allotted for writing answers.
The West Bengal class 10 state board examination results were released on May 2 and an estimated 86.31 per cent of over 9.12 lakh students who appeared for the same cleared it, an education official said on Thursday.
Among the students who cleared the exam, 4,03,900 were males and 5,08,698 females, 25 per cent more than the boys.
West Bengal Board of Secondary Examination president Ramanuj Ganguly said the pass percentage was 86.15 per cent last year.
Chandrachur Sen, a student of Rambhola High School in Cooch Behar district, secured the first rank, scoring 693 marks (99 per cent). Samyapriyo Guru of Purulia Zilla School scored 692 marks (98.86 per cent), securing the second rank.