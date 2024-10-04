National

West Bengal: BJP's Arjun Singh Claims Mob Hurled Bomb, Fired At His Office-Residence, Blames TMC

Arjun Singh claimed that police were mere spectators as the assailants brandished firearms openly. "Around 15 bombs were thrown, and more than a dozen rounds were fired by these people," he said.

ARJUN SINGH RESIDENCE BJP BENGAL TMC
Arjun Singh, a former Member of Parliament (MP), claimed that he sustained a splinter wound during the incident. Photo: X/@ArjunsinghWB
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Arjun Singh alleged that his office-cum residence in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas was attacked around 8:30 am on Friday by a group of people who threw stones, hurled bombs and fired multiple gunshots.

Arjun Singh, a former Member of Parliament (MP), claimed that he sustained a splinter wound during the incident.

In a post on microblogging platform X accompanied by a video, Arjun Singh said, "This morning, while everyone was occupied with Navratri Puja, several jehadis and goons, under the protection of Namit Singh—an accused in NIA cases and son of a local @AITCofficial Councillor—attacked my office-cum-residence, Mazdoor Bhawan, with the local police looking on."

Singh claimed that police were mere spectators as the assailants brandished firearms openly. "Around 15 bombs were thrown, and more than a dozen rounds were fired by these people," he said.

Outlook India could not independently verify the authenticity of the video shared by Arjun Singh.

An officer from Jagatdal police station, cited in a news agency PTI report, said there were no confirmed injuries and that senior police officials, along with additional forces, were at the scene to conduct an investigation.

Denying Arjun Singh’s claims, Jagatdal MLA Somenath Shyam said, "After losing his political footing, he is blaming the TMC for problems he created himself, along with other local conflicts unrelated to our party."

Arjun Singh has jumped between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP multiple times, the recent one being him joining the BJP in March this year losing to TMC's Partha Bhowmick in the recent general elections.

Arjun Singh, who started his political career with the Congress by winning Bhatpara Municipality Election as a councillor in 1995, joined the TMC in 2001. He joined the BJP in 2019 then went back to TMC in 2022 and returned to the BJP in March this year.

