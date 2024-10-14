The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted very heavy rainfall for parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, due to the onset of northeast monsoon.
The IMD said that while the Southwest Monsoon is likely to withdraw from remaining parts of the country during subsequent two days, Northeast Monsoon rainfall activity is like to commence over south eastern peninsular region during the same period with the setting in of easterly and northeasterly winds over southern peninsular India, south and adjoining central Bay of Bengal.
IMD's Forecast For South India
-Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep, Karnataka; Scattered to Fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema; Isolated to Scattered light to moderate rainfall very likely over Telangana during the week.
-Isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Rayalaseema on October 16.
-Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during October 13-17; Kerala and Mahe on October 17 and 18; Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on October 15 and 16; Rayalaseema from 15-17; Coastal and South Interior Karnataka on October 17.
-Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Kerala and Mahe during the week; Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema during October 13-17; Rayalaseema during October 14-17; Coastal and South Interior Karnataka during October 15-18; North Interior Karnataka on October 17-18.
Integrated Command Centre Set Up In Tamil Nadu
The Tamil Nadu government has set up an integrated command centre in view of heavy rainfall predicted by the Meteorological department, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said on Sunday.
After interacting with the officials on the measures taken at the command centre, he said a helpline '1913' has been established to serve the public round-the-clock and people can also download the TN ALERT mobile application to receive information about the rainfall.
The government is taking all precautionary measures in view of the Meteorological department predicting heavy rainfall from October 15 with some areas expected to receive over 20 cm of rainfall, news agency PTI quoted him as saying.
"Top priority is given to save human life and property", the deputy chief minister said. About 150 officers would be working round-the-clock at the call centre facility '1913' to offer their services. Besides this helpline, rain-related information would be provided in all the social media channels of the government, he said.
Thunderstorms Likely In Parts Of Mumbai
Parts of Mumbai received moderate rainfall on Sunday evening, linked to the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon. The Mumbai Centre of the Met Department said there's a possibility of rain or thunderstorms towards evening or night on Monday in parts of Mumbai. Some parts of Mumbai received light or moderate showers on Sunday evening.
A yellow alert was issued by the IMD stated a possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning followed by light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds at isolated places on Monday, October 14, in Palghar, Thane, Dhule and Nashik districts. The rest of the districts in Maharashtra are likely to receive light rains, the forecast said.