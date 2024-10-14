National

Weather Updates: Northeast Monsoon To Bring Heavy Rain In South India; Thunderstorms Expected In Mumbai

The IMD said that while the Southwest Monsoon is likely to withdraw from remaining parts of the country during subsequent two days, Northeast Monsoon rainfall activity is like to commence over south eastern peninsular region during the same period with the setting in of easterly and northeasterly winds over southern peninsular India, south and adjoining central Bay of Bengal.

WEATHER UPDATES
People amid rains at a bus stop, in Puducherry, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. Photo: PTI
info_icon

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted very heavy rainfall for parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, due to the onset of northeast monsoon.

The IMD said that while the Southwest Monsoon is likely to withdraw from remaining parts of the country during subsequent two days, Northeast Monsoon rainfall activity is like to commence over south eastern peninsular region during the same period with the setting in of easterly and northeasterly winds over southern peninsular India, south and adjoining central Bay of Bengal.

IMD's Forecast For South India

-Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep, Karnataka; Scattered to Fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema; Isolated to Scattered light to moderate rainfall very likely over Telangana during the week.

-Isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Rayalaseema on October 16.

-Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during October 13-17; Kerala and Mahe on October 17 and 18; Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on October 15 and 16; Rayalaseema from 15-17; Coastal and South Interior Karnataka on October 17.

-Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Kerala and Mahe during the week; Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema during October 13-17; Rayalaseema during October 14-17; Coastal and South Interior Karnataka during October 15-18; North Interior Karnataka on October 17-18.

Integrated Command Centre Set Up In Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government has set up an integrated command centre in view of heavy rainfall predicted by the Meteorological department, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said on Sunday.

After interacting with the officials on the measures taken at the command centre, he said a helpline '1913' has been established to serve the public round-the-clock and people can also download the TN ALERT mobile application to receive information about the rainfall.

The government is taking all precautionary measures in view of the Meteorological department predicting heavy rainfall from October 15 with some areas expected to receive over 20 cm of rainfall, news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

"Top priority is given to save human life and property", the deputy chief minister said. About 150 officers would be working round-the-clock at the call centre facility '1913' to offer their services. Besides this helpline, rain-related information would be provided in all the social media channels of the government, he said.

Thunderstorms Likely In Parts Of Mumbai

Parts of Mumbai received moderate rainfall on Sunday evening, linked to the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon. The Mumbai Centre of the Met Department said there's a possibility of rain or thunderstorms towards evening or night on Monday in parts of Mumbai. Some parts of Mumbai received light or moderate showers on Sunday evening.

A yellow alert was issued by the IMD stated a possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning followed by light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds at isolated places on Monday, October 14, in Palghar, Thane, Dhule and Nashik districts. The rest of the districts in Maharashtra are likely to receive light rains, the forecast said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SL Vs WI, 1st T20I: West Indies Go 1-0 Up As King, Lewis Seal The Deal In Dambulla - In Pics
  2. Injured Cameron Green To Miss India-Australia Test Series, IPL Participation Also Doubtful
  3. Women's T20 WC: AUS-W Become The First Team To Qualify For SFs - In Pics
  4. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  5. PAK Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Ben Stokes Looking 'Great' As England Captain Prepares For Pakistan Return
Football News
  1. Who Is Elisabeth Terland: Man United's Norwegian Talent With Erling Haaland-Like Traits
  2. Endrick At Real Madrid: Ancelotti Influence Key For Brazil Youngster's Development - Dida And Cafu
  3. Italy Vs Israel, UEFA Nations League: Luciano Spalletti Urges ITA To Learn From Belgium Mistake
  4. Finland 1-3 England, UEFA Nations League: Grealish Feeling Love From 'Top Manager' Carsley
  5. Will Lionel Messi Lead Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 Charge? Here's Mario Kempes' Big Prediction
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Deserves Everything In The World For Sacrifices, Says Jorge Lorenzo
  2. Wuhan Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Not Focused On WTA Rankings After Title Success
  3. Wuhan Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Zheng Qinwen, Completes Hat-Trick
  4. Shanghai Masters: Sinner Defeats Djokovic - In Pics
  5. Shanghai Masters: Djokovic Made To Wait For 100th Title As Sinner Reigns Supreme
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Player Auction LIVE Updates, Day 2: Lot 4 Underway, Victor Wegnez Sold To Soorma For 40L
  2. Hockey India League Player Auction, Day 1: Harmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, Hardik Score Lucrative Bids
  3. Hockey India League Player Auction Highlights: Harmanpreet Singh And Abhishek Shine As Day 1's Most Expensive Buys
  4. HIL Player Auction, Day 1: Harmanpreet Singh Tops The Chart As Highest-Paid Pick In First Half
  5. Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship: Schedule, Teams, Venue

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mumbai-New York Air India Receives Bomb Threat, Diverted To Delhi For Safety
  2. Weather Updates: Northeast Monsoon To Bring Heavy Rain In South India; Thunderstorms Expected In Mumbai
  3. Ex-DU Professor G.N. Saibaba’s Body To Be Donated To Hospital
  4. President's Rule Revoked In Jammu And Kashmir, Preparations For New Govt Underway
  5. Baba Siddique's Funeral Held With State Honours, Manhunt On For Attackers | The Case So Far
Entertainment News
  1. The Enemy Who Rejuvenates | Ashutosh Rana As Raavan 
  2. ‘Raavan Conquered, Ram Set Free’ | Interview With Ashutosh Rana
  3. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer Doesn’t Fire but Fizzle Out
  4. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  5. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
US News
  1. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  2. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
  3. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  4. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  5. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
World News
  1. Middle East: Israeli Soldiers Killed In Hezbollah Drone Attack; Israeli Airstrike On Gaza School Kills 20| Latest
  2. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  3. US Will Send Air Defence Battery, American Troops To Israel To Bolster Defences Against Iran
  4. UNIFIL Explained: The UN's Peacekeeping Mission In Lebanon
  5. Hurricane Milton Recovery: Florida Residents Face Power Outages And Extensive Damage
Latest Stories
  1. New Zealand Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup Group A: When, Where To Watch NZ-W Vs PAK-W Match
  2. Denmark Open 2024 Live Streaming: Dates, Venue, Prize Money, Indians In Action, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 13, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. In Haryana BJP Has Won, But Congress Has Not Lost
  5. Your Next Summer Getaway: Sziget Festival, Budapest
  6. ICC Women's T20 WC 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  7. Middle East Tensions: UN Warns Of Greater Regional Conflict; Iran Bans Pagers, Walkie Talkies | Latest
  8. Baba Siddique Death: State Funeral For NCP Leader; Police Suspect Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Connection | What We Know