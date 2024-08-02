Wayanad Rescue Ops: In Male-Dominated Job, Lone Female Soldier Leading Squad Lauded

Amid a male-dominated job - post-natural disaster rescue operations - a picture has gone viral of the sole female soldier in Indian Army group that built a 'Bailey' bridge within hours in landslides-hit Chooralmala village of Kerala's Wayanad.
The viral photo of Major Seeta Ashok Shelke standing on the railings of the newly constructed Bailey Bridge is a moment of slight colour amid the countless visuals of tragedy that has killed over 200 people and left hundreds of others missing.
Social media is flooded with congratulatory messages saluting the Indian Army and the officer for her bravery and commitment.
Major Seeta Shelke hails from Gadilgaon Village of Maharashtra's Ahmed Nagar, according to news agency PTI. She said she does not consider the successful construction of the bridge a success story of the Army alone.
"I must convey my thanks to all the local authorities, state officials, and everyone who has helped us from different places. Special thanks to the locals, villagers and state officials," news agency PTI quoted her as saying.
"I don't consider myself as the only woman here; I am a soldier. I am here as a representative of the Indian Army and take immense pride in being a part of this launching team," Shelke said, while hurrying to rush to another spot where her colleagues are engaged in rescue work.
The Madras Engineer Group (MEG) and Centre overcame the loads of debris, uprooted trees and a rapidly flowing river to complete the construction of the bridge in just 31 hours, and Shelke was there leading the group of soldiers as they worked tirelessly.
When several journalists surrounded her, asking her about her experience, Shelke said: "I am sorry, there is a troop waiting for me and we have very important things to complete. I need to rush to them."
Major Shelke then excused herself and rushed to the next spot where her services are most needed.