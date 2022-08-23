Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Was Shocked And Numbed After Release Of Bilkis Bano's Rapists: Mehbooba Mufti

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to consider listing a plea challenging the grant of remission by the Gujarat government to 11 life convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case.

Bilkis Bano, a victim of the 2002 Gujarat Riots
Bilkis Bano, a victim of the 2002 Gujarat Riots Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Aug 2022 9:43 pm

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said she was shocked and numbed when rapists of Bilkis Bano were released last week. 

The 11 convicts walked out of the Godhra sub-jail on August 15 after the Gujarat government allowed their release under its remission policy. They had completed more than 15 years in jail. 

"Was shocked & felt numb after the release of Bilkis Bano's rapists & the manner in which they were feted. Hope the Hon’ble SC gives her justice," Mehbooba tweeted.

Related stories

Bilkis Bano Case: Supreme Court To Hear Plea Against Remission Of Convicts

Bilkis Bano Case: Release Of 11 Convicts Figures In NHRC Discussion

She was reacting to filing of petition before the apex court against the grant of remission to 11 persons convicted of raping Bilkis Bano during 2002 Gujarat riots.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to consider listing a plea challenging the grant of remission by the Gujarat government to 11 life convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case.

The remission and consequent release of 11 convicts on August 15 this year from Godhra sub-jail under the Gujarat government’s remission policy has sparked a debate on the issue of such relief in heinous cases. 

These convicts had served more than 15 years in jail after which one of them approached the Supreme Court with a plea for his premature release.

The apex court had directed the Gujarat government to look into the issue of remission of his sentence as per its 1992 policy on the basis of the date of his conviction.

Thereafter, the Gujarat government formed a committee and issued an order allowing premature release of all the convicts from jail. 

(with inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Gujarat Government Rapists Bilkis Bano Case Mehbooba Mufti Bilkis Bano Supreme Court India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sonali Phogat Death: Lesser-Known Facts About The Former ‘Bigg Boss’ Contestant

Sonali Phogat Death: Lesser-Known Facts About The Former ‘Bigg Boss’ Contestant

Mumbai Terror Attacks: What Happened On 26/11?

Mumbai Terror Attacks: What Happened On 26/11?