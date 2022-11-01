Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022
Home National

Was Expecting PM Modi To Declare Mangarh Dham National Monument: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot PTI File Pic

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Nov 2022 10:19 pm

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said he was hoping Prime Minister Narendra Modi would declare Mangarh Dham a national monument but the expectation could not be realised.

Modi has asked Rajasthan and the governments of neighbouring states for a roadmap to develop Mangarh Dham, a memorial to a tribal uprising against the British, an event that he said has not been given its place in history.

"I was hoping that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would declare Mangarh Dham a national monument today, but the hope could not be fulfilled. Today or tomorrow, it will be declared a national monument," Gehlot told reporters after inaugurating the Pushkar Fair.

"Maybe, we asked for a lot. He (Modi) might have seen that politics is going on (on the issue), so wait for some time... today or tomorrow, the memorial will be declared a national monument. This is what I can say," he added.

While Modi was addressing the gathering, comprising tribals, among others, at the memorial on Tuesday, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) tweeted that the prime minister has declared the dham a national monument. Later in the day, the tweet was removed.

In its now deleted tweet, the PIB said, "PM@narendarmodi declares Mangadh Dham as National Monument,#Rajasthan."

Earlier, Gehlot performed a puja before inaugurating the fair. “For the last two years, there were problems in organising the fair due to Covid, but this year, tourists from the country and abroad will come and join the fair," Gehlot said.

He said the "historical fair" is famous around the world for its uniqueness. He also attended the exhibition organised where women associated with self-help groups showcased products made by them.

"I am happy that these women are aware of various schemes of the state and central government and they also help other people by informing them about the schemes," he said.

-With PTI Input

