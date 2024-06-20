Viral Video | Pune Woman Hangs From Building Roof Holding Man's Hand Without Safety Measures For A Reel

A woman in Pune was seen hanging from a building while holding a man's hand for social media content. The stunt has left people on the internet shocked to see how far some can go to get views, even risking their lives.
The two people on the video have not been identified yet.
In the video, the woman can be seen hanging from the edge of the building roof while clenching onto the hand of the man and the netizens are comparing it with a scene from 'Amazing Spider-Man 2' where the character of Gwen Stacy fell off the building and Peter Parker tried to save her.
The video had a caption saying 'grip check' which indicated that they were experimenting how strong their grip is in such extreme circumstance.
Reportedly the building roof was 100 feet above the ground.
According to NDTV, the incident occurred near Swami Narayan Temple in Pune.
The video showed a multi-camera set up with more people involved in the filming other than the two earlier mentioned.
There were no safety measures taken while filming the stunt and the social media users are calling out their 'irresponsible' behaviour and urging for a complaint to be filed.
No complaint has been filed yet, as per reports.