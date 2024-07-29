National

'Very Well Reasoned Order': SC Refuses To Interfere With HC Verdict On Hemant Soren's Bail

The Supreme Court bench stated that they did not want to interfere with the impugned order by the Jharkhand HC.

Hemant Soren takes oath as Jkhand CM
Photo: PTI
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea filed by the Enforcement Directorate challenging a Jharkhand High Court order granting bail to Chief Minister Hemant Soren in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan said the high court's June 28 order was "very well reasoned".

"We are not inclined to interfere with the impugned order," the bench said.

Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand CM
Hours After Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Expands Cabinet, ED Moves SC To Challenge Bail

BY Outlook Web Desk

Soren, the executive president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), had resigned as chief minister shortly before the ED arrested him on January 31 in the case. After coming out of jail on bail in the case, he returned as the chief minister of Jharkhand on July 4.

Opposing Soren's bail plea in the high court, the ED had alleged that he misused his position as the chief minister to "unlawfully" acquire 8.86 acres of land in the Bargain area in the state capital Ranchi.

Soren's lawyer had contended that he was falsely implicated in the criminal case by the central agency.

The ED had claimed that during the probe, Soren's media consultant Abhishek Prasad admitted that the JMM leader had instructed him to manipulate official records to change the ownership details of the plot.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren - PTI
Jharkhand: Hemant Soren Govt Wins Floor Test As Opposition Stages Walkout

BY Outlook Web Desk

The agency had also claimed that the original owner of the land, Raj Kumar Pahan, had tried to lodge a complaint about his land being usurped but it was never acted upon.

Soren was summoned multiple times by the ED before he was questioned at his residence and subsequently arrested on January 31.

