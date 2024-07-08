National

Hours After Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Expands Cabinet, ED Moves To SC Challenging His Bail

The ED had arrested Soren on January 31 based on allegations of his involvement in a money laundering case related to land scam in the state and he was in jail for five months.

-
Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand CM Photo: -
info_icon

The day Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren expands his cabinet after winning the floor test, the Enforcement Directorate moved to the Supreme Court challenging the High Court's bail order that released him from Birsa Munda jail on July 2.

The ED had arrested Soren on January 31 based on allegations of his involvement in money laundering case related to land scam in the state.

Swearing-in of ministers in Hemant Soren govt - PTI
Jharkhand: 11 Ministers Take Oath In CM Hemant Soren's Cabinet After He Wins Floor Test | Full List

BY Outlook Web Desk

Soren was lodged in Birsa Munda jail for five months after he stepped down from his CM post.

JMM leader Champai Soren filled in the poristion and formed a government for five months until Hemant Soren got bail on June 28.

Champai Soren had resigned from the post of CM on July 3, a day before JMM executive president Hemant Soren took oath as the 13th chief minister of Jharkhand on July 4.

On July 8, Soren won the vote of confidence in the assembly amid a walkout by opposition members.

A total of 45 MLAs, including nominated member Josheph P Galastaun, voted in favour of the confidence motion.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren - PTI
Jharkhand: Hemant Soren Govt Wins Floor Test As Opposition Stages Walkout

BY Outlook Web Desk

11 ministers including three new faces were inducted in the cabinet after a swearing-in ceremony on Monday.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ZIM Match
  2. David Warner Says He Is 'Open To Playing Champions Trophy 2025' If Selected By Australia
  3. Los Angeles Knight Riders Vs Seattle Orcas, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. India Women Vs South Africa Women 3nd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-W vs RSA-W
  5. England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG-W Vs NZ-W Match
Football News
  1. Argentina Vs Canada, Copa America 2024, 1st Semi-Final: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  2. England Vs Netherlands, UEFA Euro 2024, Semi-Final 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. ESP Vs FRA, Euro 2024: Spain's Flexibility Has Made Them Team To Beat, Claims Rodri
  4. Chelsea New Coach Enzo Maresca Promises To Bring Excitement, Asks Fans To 'Trust The Idea'
  5. Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024, Semi-Final 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ESP Vs FRA Match
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Coco Gauff, Emma Raducanu Knocked Out In Last 16 - In Pics
  2. Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Wimbledon: Alcaraz Pips Humbert; Sinner To Face Medvedev In Quarter-Finals - In Pics
  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Holger Rune Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  5. Wimbledon: Emma Raducanu Has No Regrets Over Andy Murray Withdrawal- Here's Why
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 8: ED Moves To SC Against Jharkhand HC's Bail To Hemant Soren; Kathua Attack Leaves 4 Soldiers Dead, Many Injured
  2. Hours After Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Expands Cabinet, ED Moves To SC Challenging His Bail
  3. Mumbai Rains: Normal Life Halted As Incessant Downpour Causes Waterlogging | Pics
  4. Maharashtra: CBI Arrests 1 Involved In Alleged 'Manipulation' In NEET-UG Exam From Latur
  5. EC Allows Sharad Pawar's NCP Faction To Receive Public Donations
Entertainment News
  1. Manisha Koirala Recalls A Famous Photographer Scolded Her For Refusing To Wear A Bikini
  2. Aryan Khan Spotted Partying With A Mystery Woman; Sparks Dating Rumours With Larissa Bonesi Once Again
  3. Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh Recount Their Most Memorable Moments From Sets Of ‘Wild Wild Punjab’
  4. Taapsee Pannu Reveals 'Dhak Dhak' Co-Producers Abandoned The Film After Getting Their Money
  5. Neetu Kapoor Marks 66th Birthday Switzerland With Daughter Riddhima, Netizens Miss Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt
US News
  1. 'Real Luxury Is...': Internet Divided As Indian Woman Sparks Debate On Life Quality In India Vs US
  2. Middle School Students Prank Attack: Teachers Targeted With Fake TikTok Accounts And Harassment | Controversy Explained
  3. Low Wages, High Costs: Inside NFL Cheerleader Pay
  4. Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas Coast: Current Location, Warnings And Other Key Details
  5. Boeing Agrees To Plead Guilty In Fatal Crashes Case, Faces $243.6 Million Fine
World News
  1. Breaking News July 8: ED Moves To SC Against Jharkhand HC's Bail To Hemant Soren; Kathua Attack Leaves 4 Soldiers Dead, Many Injured
  2. Ukraine's Zelenskyy Discusses Further NATO Support With Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk
  3. Flags Of India And Russia Projected On Ostakino TV Tower In Moscow As PM Modi Begins High-Profile Visit
  4. 'Real Luxury Is...': Internet Divided As Indian Woman Sparks Debate On Life Quality In India Vs US
  5. Middle School Students Prank Attack: Teachers Targeted With Fake TikTok Accounts And Harassment | Controversy Explained
Latest Stories
  1. Alanna Panday And Husband Ivor McCray Welcome Baby Boy; Ananya Panday Expresses Happiness Over Welcoming Her Nephew
  2. Chhattisgarh CM Sets Education Reform Agenda In Jashpur's Shala Pravesh Utsav
  3. Bihar BEd Entrance Exam Result 2024 Released, Get Direct Link
  4. Supreme Court Dismisses West Bengal Govt Plea Against CBI Probe In Sandeshkhali Violence Case
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 11: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 500 Crore Mark In India
  6. Today Sports News Live: Narang Named India's Paris Chef De Mission; Warner 'Open To Playing' CT 2025
  7. NEET 2024 Supreme Court Hearing Highlights: More Facts Needed Before Re-NEET, Says SC; Next Hearing On July 11
  8. Breaking News July 8: ED Moves To SC Against Jharkhand HC's Bail To Hemant Soren; Kathua Attack Leaves 4 Soldiers Dead, Many Injured