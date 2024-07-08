Hours After Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Expands Cabinet, ED Moves To SC Challenging His Bail

The day Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren expands his cabinet after winning the floor test, the Enforcement Directorate moved to the Supreme Court challenging the High Court's bail order that released him from Birsa Munda jail on July 2.
The ED had arrested Soren on January 31 based on allegations of his involvement in money laundering case related to land scam in the state.
Soren was lodged in Birsa Munda jail for five months after he stepped down from his CM post.
JMM leader Champai Soren filled in the poristion and formed a government for five months until Hemant Soren got bail on June 28.
Champai Soren had resigned from the post of CM on July 3, a day before JMM executive president Hemant Soren took oath as the 13th chief minister of Jharkhand on July 4.
On July 8, Soren won the vote of confidence in the assembly amid a walkout by opposition members.
A total of 45 MLAs, including nominated member Josheph P Galastaun, voted in favour of the confidence motion.
11 ministers including three new faces were inducted in the cabinet after a swearing-in ceremony on Monday.