Uttar Pradesh: 11 People Die After Truck Crashes Into Parked Bus Carrying Devotees In Shahjahanpur

Ashok Kumar Meena, SP, Shahjahanpur told ANI, "Around 11 pm, we got the information that in the Khutar PS area, a bus was parked, devotees who were going to Purnagiri were sitting inside the bus and some devotees were having food at a Dhaba. A truck lost control and turned turtle on top of the bus... A total of 11 people died and 10 were injured. All injured have been admitted to hospitals...".