Uttar Pradesh: 11 People Die After Truck Crashes Into Parked Bus Carrying Devotees In Shahjahanpur

A loaded truck overturned onto a parked bus in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur on Saturday night killing at least 11 individuals and injuring 10 others who were devotees travelling to Uttarakhand.
The accident took place under the jurisdiction of the Khutar police station in Shahjahanpur district.
The passengers in the bus hailed from Jetha village located in the Kamlapur police station area of Sitapur district in the state.
Ashok Kumar Meena, SP, Shahjahanpur told ANI, "Around 11 pm, we got the information that in the Khutar PS area, a bus was parked, devotees who were going to Purnagiri were sitting inside the bus and some devotees were having food at a Dhaba. A truck lost control and turned turtle on top of the bus... A total of 11 people died and 10 were injured. All injured have been admitted to hospitals...".