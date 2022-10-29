Saturday, Oct 29, 2022
Uttar Pradesh: Mathura Court To Hear Meena Masjid-Keshav Dev Temple Case Next Month

The case stems from a petition claiming that Meena Masjid was built on a part of the Katra Keshav Dev temple.

High Court direction on Mathura temple survey
High Court direction on Mathura temple survey Photo: PTI

Updated: 29 Oct 2022 11:43 am

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura fixed November 30 as the next date of hearing in the case involving Meena Masjid and Katra Keshav Dev temple. 

The case stems from a petition claiming that the mosque was built on a part of the temple land. The hearing could not be held on Friday due to the respondents' absence.

Senior Advocate Devkinandan Sharma, who is representing the petitioners —Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha treasurer Dinesh Chandra Sharma and Lord Keshav Dev— told reporters that Friday's hearing was supposed to take place on a survey of the mosque by an 'ameen' —revenue official— and to put a stay on the ongoing construction work on its premises.

Sharma said no lawyer has so far appeared on behalf of the respondents — the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board Chairman and the Intezamia Committee of the mosque.

The court fixed November 30 as the next date of hearing in the matter, Sharma said.

In another matter pertaining to the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Eidgah case, hearing could not be held on a revision petition filed in the court of District Judge Rajeev Bharti by lawyers Mahendra Pratap Singh and Rajendra Maheshwari. The petitioners said the hearing will now be held on November 10. 

The cases in Mathura follow legal proceedings in UP's Varanasi where petitioners have sought prayer rights before idols on the walls of the Gyanvapi Mosque. It has also been claimed that a Shivling was found inside the mosque during a videography survey of the mosque premises. 

(With PTI inputs)

