Sunday, Feb 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

UP Polls: SP Candidate, Supporters Booked For Rape, Assault

According to police, SP candidate Yogesh Pratap Singh and others were booked on Saturday night after they allegedly barged into the residence of the woman, and assaulted her and her family members for ‘supporting the BJP’.

UP Polls: SP Candidate, Supporters Booked For Rape, Assault
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Feb 2022 5:51 pm

Hours before Gonda went to polls on Sunday, Samajwadi Party candidate from Colonelganj Assembly constituency, his brothers and supporters were booked for allegedly raping a woman and beating her up.

Police said they booked SP candidate Yogesh Pratap Singh and others on Saturday night after they allegedly barged into the residence of the woman, and assaulted her and her family members for ‘supporting the BJP’.

The woman was cooking at her house. Singh, his two brothers and supporters barged into her house and picked up a fight. When her family members resisted, they were beaten up. 

Related stories

PM Modi Calls UP Polls 'A Fight Between Dynasts & Diehard Nationalists'

UP Polls: Fifth Phase Of Voting On Sunday; 692 Candidates In Fray For 61 Seats

They also allegedly opened fired and snatched the woman’s gold necklace, the police said citing the complaint.

Singh’s supporters allegedly told the woman that voting for the BJP will prove to be costly. After this, they took her to the fields and allegedly raped her, the police further said.

Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Mishra said two persons have been taken into custody.

Police force has been deployed outside the residences of Singh and his supporters to keep a watch over them, and security has been provided to BJP candidate Ajay Kumar Singh, the SP said. 

Tags

National Samajwadi Party Uttar Pradesh Rape Assault SP Candidate Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls 2022 Elections 2022 UP Poll Candidate
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes