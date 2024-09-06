National

UP-Model Of 'Bulldozer Justice' Found Quick Uptake In BJP States

The Supreme Court's remarks pulling up State governments for bulldozing homes of accused persons has brought to fore the demolition cases of the past

SIO of India Protest Against Bulldozer Action Against Riot Accused Afreen Fatima
Students Islamic Organisation of India Protest Against Bulldozer Action Against Riot Accused Afreen Fatima Photo: via Getty
info_icon

With the Supreme Court putting state governments on notice for “unlawful” exercise of power--what is in common parlance known as Bulldozer Justice--Outlook takes a look back at the many incidents of such demolitions in the recent past. 

The bulldozer model of governance was pioneered by Yogi Adityanath in 2017, during his first term as Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister (CM). It has since become standard practice in many states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). 

September, 2017: In his very first announcement after being elected UP’s CM, Adityanath said his government wanted to fix the state’s law and order situation. "My government will bulldoze houses of anyone even thinking of perpetuating crime against women and weaker sections of the society,” he said. 

By 2020, property worth crores of rupees had been demolished and land seized by the UP government, earning Adityanath the title Bulldozer Baba.

 July 2020: The house of Vikas Dubey, a well-known crime boss in UP, was demolished. Earlier that same week, eight UP police officers had been killed while trying to arrest the 60-year-old gangster. Dubey was shot by UP Police in an encounter after allegedly escaping from a police van that was carrying him to jail. 

August 2020: Properties known to be those of former Member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Mukhtar Ansari’s were razed, including his sons’ homes and a hotel. Reportedly, the entire incident involved 20 bulldozers and 250 policemen.

September 2020: Properties belonging to politician Atique Ahmed were demolished by six bulldozers in the span of five hours. The government said the buildings had not received requisite clearance from local authorities. Around Rs.25 crore worth of property was also seized from Ahmed in Lucknow. 

October 2020: The government demolished a residential property in Bhadohi linked to gangster Vijay Mishra, who had, at the time, 83 cases against him.

June 2022: The home of Afreen Fatima and her father Javed Mohammad was demolished in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Afreen, a Delhi student activist, had protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). At the same time, Javed had organised protests against controversial remarks made by a BJP spokesperson. Following violent clashes, Javed was accused of inciting the unrest. The property razed belonged to Javed's wife, Parveen Fatima.

June 2022: In Madhya Pradesh, the then-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered the demolition of 16 houses and 29 shops in Khargone after communal clashes.

December 2023: Shortly after taking office as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on December 14 last year, Mohan Yadav ordered the demolition of 10 meat shops in Bhopal to check the “illegal purchase and sale of meat.”

January 2024: the Mira-Bhayandar municipality near Mumbai bulldozed “illegal” structures in Naya Nagar following communal violence ahead of the Ram temple inauguration in Ayodhya. Clashes erupted when a procession with saffron flags was attacked by a local mob. On the day of the temple consecration, some Hindutva group members reportedly vandalised parked autorickshaws and threw stones in the area.

August 2024: Officials in Udaipur, Rajasthan, demolished the home of a boy accused of stabbing a classmate. The Udaipur district administration carried out the demolition following the incident, where the class 10 student allegedly attacked a fellow student at a government school, which heightened communal tensions in the Madhuban area.

In February 2024, Amnesty International, a human rights organisation, released a report on India’s widespread unlawful demolitions of Muslims’ homes, businesses and places of worship through the use of bulldozers and urged authorities to take immediate action.

“Amnesty International calls on the Government of India and state governments to immediately halt the de facto policy of demolishing people’s homes as a form of extra-judicial punishment and ensure nobody is made homeless as a result of forced evictions. They must also offer adequate compensation to all those affected by the demolitions and ensure those responsible for these violations are held to account,” the report said.

For a deeper understanding of the legal and social issues around bulldozer justice, read Outlook's reportage and commentary on the issue: Click Here.

Demolition Diary: 'If I Am Illiterate Today, It Is Fault Of The Government'

Crushing Dreams And Livelihoods

Patna’s Glorious Past Is Being Erased As Heritage Buildings Face Demolition

Selective Demolition: When Jammu’s Gujjars Faced The Demolition Squad

Tags
Read the latest issues from the best online magazine in India. Get the latest breaking news and live updates on National news, Sports news, International news, US news, Education News and much more. Check your horoscopes and other astrology related updates.

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India's Vikram Rathour And Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath Added To New Zealand Coaching Staff
  2. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: Sri Lanka Opt To Bowl First Against England; Check Playing XIs
  3. ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Trophy Tour To Touchdown In Bengaluru On September 6
  4. Ravindra Jadeja: Wife Rivaba Says T20 World Cup Winner Has Joined BJP, Shares Membership Card
  5. McCullum 'Very Confident' In Buttler As England's White-Ball Captain
Football News
  1. Alex Morgan Retires: WC Winner Hangs Up Her Boots - In Pics
  2. UEFA Nations League: San Marino Beat Liechtenstein 1-0 To Win First-Ever Competitive Match
  3. POR Vs CRO, UEFA Nations League: CR7 Scores Landmark Goal - In Pics
  4. SER Vs ESP, UEFA Nations League: Spain Held - In Pics
  5. SCO 2-3 POL, Nations League: Scotland Must Improve On 'Little Details', Says Scott McTominay
Tennis News
  1. Pegula Rallies To Beat Muchova; Sabalenka Awaits In US Open Final - In Pics
  2. US Open Semis: Sabalenka Battles Past Navarro, To Face Pegula In Final - In Pics
  3. US Open: Pegula's Comeback Seals Place In Maiden Grand Slam Final - Data Debrief
  4. Sabalenka's March Into Second Consecutive US Open Final - Data Debrief
  5. Billionaire Heiress In US Open Final: What Is The Net Worth Of Jessica Pegula's Father Terry
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K: BJP Releases Manifesto For Assembly Polls
  2. UP-Model Of 'Bulldozer Justice' Found Quick Uptake In BJP States
  3. 'Bulldozer Justice': Supreme Court Questions The Hydraulic Arm Of The Law
  4. Extended Monsoon: A Bane For Kharif Crops; Climate Change Behind Elongated Period Of Rains This Year
  5. Rape On Road In MP's Ujjain: Another Day, Another Woman As Nation Boils Over Kolkata Case
Entertainment News
  1. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  2. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  3. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  4. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Personal Emergency
US News
  1. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  2. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  3. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  4. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  5. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
World News
  1. Sri Lanka Heads For First Polls Since 2022 Economic Crisis | Major Candidates, Key Issues
  2. Super Typhoon Yagi Makes Landfall, Could Be The Strongest To Hit China’s South In A Decade
  3. Kenya: 17 Killed, 13 Seriously Burnt In School Fire
  4. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Troops Out Of West Bank Camp; UN Hails Limited Pauses Over Gaza Polio Vaccinations
  5. Israeli Forces Appearing To Withdraw From West Bank Camp After Major Military Op
Latest Stories
  1. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  2. Paris Paralympics, Day 9 LIVE Updates: Praveen Leads In High Jump; Dipesh Last In Javelin Throw; Simran Reaches Semi-Finals
  3. Himachal Pradesh: An Alleged Murder, Massive Protest And Demands For Sanjauli Mosque Demolition In Shimla
  4. BSF-BGB's Blame Game Over Death Of Teenage Girl, Not The First Killing | A Recap Of India-Bangladesh Border Discontent
  5. Profit Over People: How Incompetence And Greed Claimed 72 Lives In London's Grenfell Tower Blaze
  6. UP's New Social Media Policy Opens Doors To Paid Government Mouthpieces
  7. Daily Horoscope, September 6, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  8. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case