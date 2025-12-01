25-Year-Old Woman Found Hanging in Amethi Home

Sapna, 25, was found hanging inside her home in Dugapur village.
Police have called a forensic team; body sent for post-mortem.
SHO says cause of death will be known after the report; probe continues.
A 25-year-old woman was found hanging under suspicious circumstances inside her house in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, police said.
According to police, Sapna, who has been married for two years, was found hanging from a noose in Dugapur village of the Peeparpur area.
Peeparpur Station House Officer (SHO) Shriram Pandey said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and a forensic team has been called to the spot.
“The cause of death will be clear only after the post-mortem report. Further investigation is underway,” he added.