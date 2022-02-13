Sunday, Feb 13, 2022
UP Elections Phase 2: Around 5000 Critical Booths; 60k+ Cops, 800 CAPF Companies Deployed

Eight assembly constituencies of Nagina, Dhampur, Bijnor, Asmoli, Sambhal, Deoband, Rampur Maniharan and Gangoh have been placed in the 'sensitive' category, the Uttar Pradesh police said as the second phase of the elections are scheduled for Monday.

Massive security planned ahead of Uttar Pradesh phase 2 elections PTI

Updated: 13 Feb 2022 9:03 pm

Over 60,000 police personnel, including 6,860 inspectors and sub-inspectors, and nearly 800 paramilitary companies will be on security duty during the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls on Monday, according to officials.

Voting is scheduled from 7 am to 6 pm across 55 assembly constituencies spanning nine districts -- Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, Saharanpur, Sambhal and Shahjahanpur -- in the western part of the state, they said.

"Eight assembly constituencies of Nagina, Dhampur, Bijnor, Asmoli, Sambhal, Deoband, Rampur Maniharan and Gangoh have been placed in the 'sensitive' category," the Uttar Pradesh Police said in a statement.

"In the second phase, a total of 436 majras and localities have been marked as vulnerable, while 4,917 polling booths are considered as critical," it said.

There will be 12,538 polling stations across all assembly seats during the second phase and they shall be covered by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) or the paramilitary forces, the statement said.

The state has received 794.1 companies of the CAPFs of which 733 have been engaged for booth duty, three for EVM security duty kept in 10 strong rooms, it said.

Another 50 paramilitary companies have been deployed for law and order duty, out of which 19 will work as quick response teams (QRTs) at police stations, 12 for duty on 73 inter-state barriers, nine will be with flying squad team while an equal number attached with the static squad and rest kept in reserve, the statement added.

A CAPF company has an operational strength of around 70-80 personnel.

"Similarly, in the second phase, 6,860 inspectors and sub-inspectors of UP Police, 54,670 head constables and constables, 18 companies of PAC, 43,397 home-guards, have been put on duty," the statement issued by police said.

In accordance with the instructions of the Election Commission, a total of 122 Pink Booths (women booths) have been made to specially motivate women for voting, where the duties of 42 women inspectors or sub-inspectors and 488 women constables or head constables will be deployed, it said.

The first phase of UP assembly polls was held on February 10. Polling in state is scheduled in seven phases this time, with election result of all to be announced on March 10.

