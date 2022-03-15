Tuesday, Mar 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

UP Election Results: Priyanka Gandhi To Chair Congress Review Of Poor Performance

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will chair the review meeting which will be attended by party's top state leaders. The party will chalk out its future plan and roadmap for Uttar Pradesh

UP Election Results: Priyanka Gandhi To Chair Congress Review Of Poor Performance
Priyanka Gandhi PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Mar 2022 3:44 pm

The Congress will review on Tuesday its poor performance in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls to understand its shortcomings and chalk out future plans for the politically-crucial state.


AICC general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will chair the review meeting which will be attended by party's top state leaders.

Related stories

Congress LS Whip Slams Kapil Sibal For Criticising Gandhis, Infighting Continues After CWC Meet

All Congress MPs, State Leaders Responsible For Election Results, Not Gandhi Family: Kharge

Congress Working Committee Meet: Sonia Gandhi To Continue As President, Take Up Organisational Changes


The meeting comes two days after Vadra presented her report regarding the party's drubbing in the polls.


Sources said the meeting will discuss threadbare the performance in each of the seats in UP, where the Congress won only two seats and got a vote share of only 2.33 per cent.


The party will chalk out its future plan and roadmap for Uttar Pradesh where it contested all the seats alone without any alliance.


This is the first time after many years that the Congress contested of its own.

Tags

National Congress Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Election 2022 Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Assembly Elections UP Assembly Election 2022
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

FICCI TN State Council Strengthens Its Education Panel

FICCI TN State Council Strengthens Its Education Panel

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands