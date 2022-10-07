Friday, Oct 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

UP: CM Yogi Directs Officials To Speed Up Relief Work In Rain-Battered Districts

He pressed for immediate relief to people affected by the rains and also directed the officials concerned to sanction ex-gratia to the kin of those who lost their lives, the statement said.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 7:13 pm

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed district magistrates of the regions affected by heavy rains to carry out relief work on priority.

In waterlogged areas, Adityanath instructed them to make arrangements for drainage on priority, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

He pressed for immediate relief to people affected by the rains and also directed the officials concerned to sanction ex-gratia to the kin of those who lost their lives, the statement said.

Further, Adityanath directed the departments of revenue, panchayati raj, rural development, urban development, health, and animal husbandry among others to be actively involved in carrying out relief works, it said.

The state has recorded excess rainfall in the last couple of days.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Uttar Pradesh CM Politics Uttar Pradesh Government Yogi Adityanath Lucknow Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: India (120/9) Lose Richa Ghosh, Need 18 Off 9 Balls

IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: India (120/9) Lose Richa Ghosh, Need 18 Off 9 Balls

Centre Starts Probe After WHO Claims Indian Cough Syrups Behind 66 Deaths In The Gambia

Centre Starts Probe After WHO Claims Indian Cough Syrups Behind 66 Deaths In The Gambia