UP Bypolls: Cops Book Over 100 Civilians for Violence

Accused of `attempt to murder, obstructing police duty and engaging in violence during a clash with law enforcement personnel' on the evening of November 20.

UP Bypolls: Viral Video Shows Police Officer Threatening Women Voters, While Over 100 Civilians Booked for Violence Photo: PTI Image
Over 100 people, including supporters of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), have been booked after violence erupted in Kakroli village during Uttar Pradesh's recent byelection.

This is the second incident after viral videos, showing a police officer with a pistol allegedly warning women not to vote in the Meerapur Assembly constituency. The clashes, which included stone-pelting, have now led to the booking of these individuals in connection with the unrest.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural Aditya Bansal, confirmed that an FIR was lodged on November 20 evening against 15 SP and 10 AIMIM supporters. “They are accused of attempt to murder, obstructing police duty and engaging in violence during a clash with law enforcement personnel on the evening of November 20,” he told PTI.

Police said, Investigations are underway to identify the remaining suspects.

The FIR reports that the incident unfolded when the police were dispersing a group of individuals who had confronted them during the voting at Kakroli village. The situation escalated into stone-pelting aimed at the police.

Meanwhile, AIMIM District President Maulana Imran Qasmi denied the allegations. He claimed that the police had prevented legitimate voters from exercising their right to franchise. “The police have filed a false case against our workers for protesting against it. The allegation of stone-pelting on the police is false,” he asserted.

On Wednesday a series of purported videos, showing a police officer threatening women with his service revolver during the voting in the Meerapur Assembly by-election, surfaced on social media. The videos ignited widespread outrage and suspension of some policemen.

The footage, shared Bhim Army Chief and MP Chandra Shekhar Aazad posted on social media X, shows a police officer holding a baton in one hand and brandishing a pistol with the other. He can be seen warning women who were leaving their homes to cast their ballots.

The incident prompted immediate criticism from political leaders, including Akhilesh Yadav. He also shared the same video and demanded swift action. “The EC should immediately suspend the SHO of Kakrauli police station for deterring voters from casting their votes by threatening them with a revolver,” he wrote on X.

