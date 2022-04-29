Friday, Apr 29, 2022
UP ATS Arrests Bangladeshi Man For Living On Forged Documents

A photocopy of a Bangladeshi passport and two Bangladesh currency notes were also found from the wallet of the detainee.

Representational Image PTI

Updated: 29 Apr 2022 1:47 pm

A Bangladeshi national living allegedly on forged documents in Darul Uloom, Deoband was arrested in Saharanpur, a release issued by the Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) said here on Friday.

ATS unit had got information that one Talha was residing in Darul Uloom and was involved in “anti-national activities”.

Following the information, he was called to the field unit office of the Saharanpur unit of ATS, the statement said.

On being questioned about his nationality, he produced an Aadhar and a PAN card and the life membership card of Darul Uloom in support of his claim of being an Indian national but failed to give a satisfactory reply to questioning, the release said.

A photocopy of a Bangladeshi passport and two Bangladesh currency notes were also found from his wallet.

On sustained questioning, he accepted his identity as Talha Talukdar bin Farooq resident of Barguali village of Comilla district of Bangladesh.

He has been arrested and detailed investigations are on to ascertain how he got the forged Indian documents made as well as his Indian network. He was residing in room no 61 of Darul Uloom and was a student of Arbi Alim. 

An Aadhar card, PAN card, ID card of Darul Uloom Deoband, life time membership card, Bangladeshi currency, photocopy of Bangladeshi passport and Rs 150 in Indian currency have been recovered by ATS from Talha's possession, the release added.

