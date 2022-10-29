Saturday, Oct 29, 2022
UN Security Council Body Calls For ‘Zero Tolerance’ Towards Terrorism In Delhi Declaration

UN Security Council Body expressed concerns over the increasing use of Internet and other information and communications technologies. including social media platforms, for terrorist purposes.

UN Security Council Body calls for zero-tolerance towards terrorism.(Representational image) Instagram

Updated: 29 Oct 2022 7:45 pm

The UN Security Council's Counter-Terrorism Committee on Saturday called on member-countries to ensure "zero tolerance" towards terrorist activities and vowed to deal with the scourge more vigorously at the end of its two-day special conclave in India.

The meeting, attended by representatives of 15 member-countries of the UN Security Council and global counter-terror experts, adopted the "Delhi Declaration" listing the council's priorities in combating the challenge of terrorism and terror-financing.

In the declaration, the global body expressed concerns over the increasing use of Internet and other information and communications technologies, including social media platforms, for terrorist purposes.

It said innovations in financial technologies such as crowd funding platforms present a risk of being misused for terrorist-financing and noted with concern the increasing global misuse of unmanned aerial systems by terrorists to conduct attacks against on critical infrastructure.

The Counter-Terrorism Committee urged all member-states to ensure "zero tolerance" towards terrorism, consistent with their obligations under international laws, including human rights law.

The meeting underlined the need for taking "urgent action" to counter terrorism in all its forms and manifestations through the full and effective implementation of various UN resolutions.

The committee reaffirmed that terrorism in all forms constitutes "one of the most serious threats" to international peace and security, and vowed to contribute further to enhancing the effectiveness of the overall effort to fight the scourge on a global level.

It said terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group, and called on member-states to continue their efforts towards the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism.

It also noted the importance of continuing discussions on the misuse of emerging technologies for terrorist purposes in other relevant international forums, including the G20.

The committee emphasised the need for member-states and CTED (Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate) to continue cooperation with the private sector and civil society for more effective means to counter the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes. 
 

